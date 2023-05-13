Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

In 10 years, Ashton Happ sees himself running an athletic training program at a high school.

Until then, though, the 18-year-old is involved with the program at Lakeview High School, where he’s getting a leg up in his future career path.

“During the fall and winter, every day I'm doing something in the training room,” Happ said. “My main job is to be a set of eyes, so go to practice, call in if anything happens, make sure that training rooms are clean and stocked. Make sure our water coolers are filled, and our sidelines setups are ready to go for football and make sure everything's kind of in line.”

Happ, who is the son of Denise and Troy Dreifurst of Platte Center, said he enjoys knowing that he is the one who helps run things behind the scenes.

“It's rewarding, in a sense. It’s just more making it efficient, making (sure) it moves quickly,” Happ said. “If we need something right away we know where it's at because I put it there, type of thing.”

Happ will graduate from Lakeview this weekend. He said he plans on attending Central Community College for his general education and then transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan, with the goal of obtaining a master’s of athletic training.

An athletic trainer, Happ explained, is somebody who prevents injuries rehabilitates injuries, brings awareness to athletic injuries and provides medical coverage to a sports team, a team of people or patients whenever needed.

Denise Dreifurst said Happ is very goal-orientated, loving and energetic and someone others can draw inspiration from.

Dreifurst added she’s supportive of his future career choice.

“He knows exactly what he wants, and he will fight for it, he will get it,” she said.

At Lakeview, Happ has also been involved with Striv, which is an online platform through which schools can livestream different events. He’s also served as an announcer.

Outside of school, Happ takes part in the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program, which is made up of area teenagers who help bring awareness to dating violence and sexual assault.

There are two parts to the program – a theater side in which youths act out dating violence scenarios so their peers know what it looks like and a community outreach part. Happ said he does the latter, does activities like playing with kids in the park and helping with face painting.

Happ added he enjoys the social aspect of being involved in the community, and getting to know people and having people get to know him as someone that they can rely on.

Happ said he draws inspiration from a variety of different people, including his family.

“Whether it's people here at Lakeview, people in the community, different athletic trainers, different announcers that I listen to in games; even watching the athletic trainers do what they do on TV, it’s like, ‘I want to do that someday,’” Happ said.

A good leader, he said, is somebody who isn’t afraid to take responsibility, to stand up and handle a situation if it’s not being handled properly. They also need to be a good communicator with good social skills and organization.

“You’ve got to have somebody who is going to know where everything is when they need it at that exact time and be able to … help your team get toward the end goal by leading and instructing and coaching and teaching,” Happ said.