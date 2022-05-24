Lakview teacher receives national award

Jan Went has taught business at Lakeview Community Schools for 27 years. In that time, she's accumulated several accolades and awards, the most recent being the top high school business educator in the country.

The National Business Education Association recognizes excellence among high school business educators, on several levels. In 2020, Went received best in the state of Nebraska and then in 2021 best in the mountain-plain region, culminating in this year's national award.

As for what may have gotten her this distinction, Went said one of the things that she strives for and thinks sets her teaching apart is a connection with her students.

"I take a lot of pride in the fact that it's very easy for me to connect with students. From day one they feel comfortable in class and comfortable with me," Went said.

Lakeview High School Principal Steve Borer expressed similar comments, that Went's connection to her students sets her apart from other business educators.

"Mrs. Went does a very good job of building relationships with her students in the classroom. She also does an excellent job teaching them the basics of Microsoft Office," Borer said.

Went's journey began at Lakeview, where she decided she wanted to pursue a career in business, thanks to her business teacher in high school. From there, she attended Wayne State University seeking a degree in business administration with an emphasis in office administration.

"Once I got to college, after one semester, I realized I could actually teach what I enjoy and have summers free," Went explained.

After 11 years at Scotus Central Catholic High School, some of those teaching math, Went came back to her alma mater at Lakeview and has been there ever since.

Went described her classes as being more "business technology" than pure business. Students learn how to use tools like Microsoft Office and can even earn a certification while in the class.

"I love that we teach skills for life," Went said. "What I really enjoy is that they (students) don't ask 'when am I ever going to use this?'"

Those certifications, Borer added, students carry with them after they graduate, and several students have even come back to thank Went for concepts they learned in her classes.

Went said she tries to focus on these kind of hands-on application-based lessons.

"Everything I teach they know they will use now or in the not to far off future. Everything is hands on. Kids like hands on, they like to be engaged," Went said.

While Went primarily teaches high school classes, she recently took on a junior high exploratory business class. She said she was a little hesitant when first introduced to the idea but has since adapted.

"I've always taught high school, but it was only nine weeks. Now, it's the brightest part of my day every day when those eighth graders come in excited and ready to learn," Went said.

In that section, Went introduces them to the concepts she will discuss in later sections, as well as some basic business communication management topics. The capstone project, however, is unique to that section.

Students are tasked with creating a concept for a food truck, complete with designing their own business cards, menus, flyers, etc. As a final part of the project, they have to pitch their idea for "funding."

"It’s all fictional, but they also bring in a sample of their feature item. I mean, if it involves food kids are going to love it," Went said.

Went's Junior IT Applications II course has even designed media for local businesses, such as Foreman Lumber, the Time For Change Coalition and Shell Valley Insurance.

"It's just really cool, the kids get to learn the basics and apply them and see them get used," Went said.

Borer said that Went is an excellent teacher and an example of the type of teachers Lakeview has on its team.

"I feel like our staff is top notch and Mrs. Went is included in that," Borer said. "Anytime one of our team members can win an award I think it says a lot about the rest of our team."

Went said the aspect of business she enjoys the most is technology and how technology in education changes. In her classroom, she has several manual typewriters for display purposes, bygone relics of former business classes.

"Education is always changing. As the years go on, you have got to be flexible, evolve and adapt. Kids keep you young," Went said.

