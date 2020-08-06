Land valuation process called into question

Platte County Assessor Tom Placzek argues it is the duty of the county assessor to do fair, equal valuations.

“Following the state’s recommendations, then we would only look at them because they went up and because people protested,” Placzek said.

That, he said, is not a fair system.

Things might have been different if county and state offices had more time to examine the effects of the change on valuations, Placzek said, but they didn’t have that time.

Sorensen also said more time would have allowed the Division to investigate how the changes would impact valuations in each county.

“The one thing we talk about is if we had an extra year to review the data we wouldn’t be going through this right now,” Sorensen said. “But we didn’t and this is where we’re at.”

In addition, many assessors may have been under the impression that the bill would only impact valuations on grassland agricultural properties.