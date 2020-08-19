Landowners encouraged to file appeals

A dozen landowners protesting increased land valuations attended a Tuesday morning meeting of the Platte County Board of Equalization to hear about a possible course of action.
The Board of Equalization, made up of the same people who are on the Board of Supervisors, said that if the landowners want help with their 2020 land valuations, they must file an appeal with the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) by Aug. 24.
Only landowners who previously filed appeals with the Platte County Board will be eligible.
The county’s encouragement of TERC appeals is the latest development in an ongoing dispute over a group of higher-than-expected 2020 ag land valuations. The valuations are higher due to a new application of the land classification system.
The new application is arguably more accurate because it accounts for land in various states of cultivation. About 69% of Platte County’s valuations went down under the new application. Of those that increased, some went up by hundreds or thousands of dollars an acre.
Once the county receives word from TERC on the claims that are filed, the Board intends to fast-track those cases by filing a confession of judgment.
A confession of judgment allows the county to change valuations after additional information is brought forward about the land. County Assessor Tom Placzek said landowners usually discuss the information with the assessor first and then board members and the assessor agree to file a confession of judgment.
However, Placzek said he has not been included in any discussion about a confession of judgment. At Tuesday’s meeting, County Attorney Carl K. Hart Jr. said that is unusual.
“Every single confession of judgment that I have ever been involved in has included the county assessor in the briefing,” Hart said.
Hart suggested the Board appoint a three-person committee to receive and review the information from appealing protesters.
“They can include Tom Placzek in the analysis and if there is a process for an agreement or confession of judgment, it should take place in that context,” Hart said.
That idea was not discussed further.
Placzek said his disagreement with a confession of judgment would weigh heavily during the TERC hearings. He said TERC would also be suspicious of a confession of judgment where the assessor is not included.
That having been said, Placzek noted that the cases in question are important and should be heard by TERC.
“To even bring up the possibility, and give the taxpayers a thought in the back of their head that the county’s going to confess judgment on it and move it to 2019 values without some type of discussion, is lacking in transparency,” Placzek said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said that was not the board’s intent but, Placzek said, that’s what is implied by the inclusion of “confession of judgment” on the agenda. In any case, the Board is not filing a confession of judgment yet.
A confession of judgment may work for some appeals, but not all.
In landowner Brent Nyffeler’s case, the value of equipment was factored into a land sale, incorrectly skewing the valuation on that land. In cases like Nyffeler’s, where landowners can show the assessor more information that calls the valuation into question, Placzek said an appeal is more likely to succeed.
Hart advised farmers who plan to attack the statute itself during the TERC appeal – in addition to or in place of providing new information – to get the help of a private attorney.
The Nebraska Property Assessment Division (PAD) of the Department of Revenue anticipated the increases before the law mandating the new application went into effect. The PAD held training to convince each county assessor in Nebraska to adjust increased valuations, preventing the outcry from those landowners.
Placzek was one of 12 assessors in northeast Nebraska who chose not to make selective changes to valuations.
At Tuesday's meeting, Hart said Placzek is applying the law according to a plain reading of it.
“He’s doing the best job he can with this statute that very clearly mandates what he has to do,” Hart said.
If the legislature had waited a year to enact the law, Placzek noted, things might be different.
“This process should have been given another year to work itself out. I think the PAD was crunched for time,” Placzek said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.