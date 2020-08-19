Landowners encouraged to file appeals

However, Placzek said he has not been included in any discussion about a confession of judgment. At Tuesday’s meeting, County Attorney Carl K. Hart Jr. said that is unusual.

“Every single confession of judgment that I have ever been involved in has included the county assessor in the briefing,” Hart said.

Hart suggested the Board appoint a three-person committee to receive and review the information from appealing protesters.

“They can include Tom Placzek in the analysis and if there is a process for an agreement or confession of judgment, it should take place in that context,” Hart said.

That idea was not discussed further.

Placzek said his disagreement with a confession of judgment would weigh heavily during the TERC hearings. He said TERC would also be suspicious of a confession of judgment where the assessor is not included.

That having been said, Placzek noted that the cases in question are important and should be heard by TERC.

“To even bring up the possibility, and give the taxpayers a thought in the back of their head that the county’s going to confess judgment on it and move it to 2019 values without some type of discussion, is lacking in transparency,” Placzek said.