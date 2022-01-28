Langan reflects on 40-plus years in real estate

When Mike Langan first started his career, he initially didn’t think about going into real estate.

In the beginning, he was selling animal feed for farms but on the side, he said he bought “these old junker houses,” renovated them and would either sell or rent them out.

“I realized this was fun,” Langan recalled. “… Somehow or another someone said, ‘Why don’t you get a license and be a realtor.’ I thought at first that I couldn’t do that but it was actually pretty easy to do.”

This happened in the early 1980's, and sure enough, Langan went on to get his realtor license which kickstarted a multi-decade career in the field.

Earlier this year, Langan retired from the field after 41 years in Columbus. He first started at Town and Country Reality before bouncing around to different locations. Then, in the 1990's, he worked at Re/Max Total Realty where he worked until his retirement.

Total Realty owner and realtor Rick Grubaugh – who’s worked with Langan since the early 1990s – said working with Langan was a pleasure. He added Langan always enjoyed coming into work.

“Mike is just a great guy,” Grubaugh said. “He’ll do anything for anybody. That’s why he had the clients he had. He was tremendous to his clients. He has the talents to fix some things and that’s something as a realtor that you need to have. He had a high percentage of repeat business.”

When talking to Langan, it is obvious that he enjoyed the line of work.

“You meet so many interesting people,” he said. “There are a few bad times but it’s a really, really good profession. … I would recommend it to anybody. It’s a good profession.”

Langan said the real estate in Columbus has changed quite a bit since he first started. Originally, he said to become a realtor they would have to go to Lincoln to take classes, as well as pass a test. Those who failed the test would have to wait a month to retake the course, Langan said.

He said it was quite a drag if that happened. Langan would know. He said he failed his first test by a single question but retook the courses and ended up passing the second one.

“Back then you would have to wait by the mailbox for the mailman to come in so I was really anxious when it came in,” Langan said, with a chuckle.

What has also changed is the paperwork. When buying or selling a house, it only took a single piece of paper for each, Langan said while holding up his index finger.

“Now, it’s a lot different,” he said. “… It’s a lot more complicated now than it was then.”

Although Langan has retired from real estate, he’s still staying busy. He owns a maintenance shop where he and his son, Mike, restore old John Deere tractors. He joked they’re supposed to sell them but they end up keeping several of them.

Langan also has some traveling in the books. He said he and his wife are planning a trip to Arizona to see family.

“We’ll enjoy it,” he said. “We’ll go down for two to three weeks and warm up a little bit.”

Reflecting on the past 40 years, Langan said he had a lot of fun.

“I have no regrets. I would do it all again,” Langan said.

