Late summer fish kills not that uncommon

Hard to believe it is almost mid-September already. As we get older all the seasons, but winter, get shorter I have come to realize. A fairly common condition in the Great Plains and across the country is a summer fish kill event that can happen when environmental factors come together just right.

A college course every natural resource manager should take is called limnology. Limnology is the study of physical, chemical and biological factors and relationships in rivers, streams, lakes and ponds. Obviously there are numerous other courses that need to be taken, but limnology focuses on those relationships like temperature and the chemical parameters in a given waterbody. There is also an emphasis of what happens to the biota in a given water body based on those conditions.

In our part of the world summer slowly (sometimes quickly) warms local lakes and ponds where the demand for oxygen can become immediate. During the nighttime hours, these photosynthetic organisms consume oxygen through respiration when engaging in active photosynthesis. Additionally, as algae and phytoplankton die, the process of decomposition also requires significant amounts of dissolved oxygen. If these blooms are dense or a die off occurs suddenly, the impacts to fish can be more severe and cause fish-kills, especially to larger fish.

Walleye, largemouth bass, crappie and bluegill are sensitive to decreased or low oxygen levels. However, if low levels persist, channel catfish, common carp, river carpsuckers and eventually bullheads will perish.

The best defense against summer fish kills is directed at reducing factors which lead to low oxygen levels. In summer, the most common cause of low oxygen involves the excessive growth and die-off of algae. Because of the nutrients in the soil and groundwater, most often phosphorus and nitrogen in our agricultural state, many water bodies are at-risk before temperatures in late summer even become problematic.

It is normal and healthy for pond water to have a green color due to the presence of microscopic algae but this accelerates when water temperatures increase. River temperatures are very close to the ambient air temperatures on a given summer day and fish most generally are better adapted to higher temperature regimes in Nebraska streams and rivers.

In our ponds and lakes, high water temperatures (86°F or higher) typically reduce oxygen holding capacity in the water column. Fish are cold-blooded animals, which means their body temperature and activities are regulated by the water they inhabit. As the warm water increases the fish’s consumption of oxygen, their metabolic rate accelerates their need for oxygen.

Weather patterns can also play a role in our water bodies. On cloudy days, the production of oxygen through photosynthesis is slowed or halted. Very still and windless days in late summer, do not allow circulation of the water in a pond or lake and can limit the surface diffusion and exchange of atmospheric oxygen.

By late summer, deeper ponds (and small lakes) experience stratification as the water near the surface warms and becomes less dense than the cooler water near the bottom. In late summer, the cool water near the bottom becomes stagnant and depleted of oxygen and only water above the thermocline can contain any oxygen.

One of my biggest concerns is that ocean limnology is changing in the big picture too. As the ocean continues to warm, ocean waters will hold less oxygen.

A recent study out of UC Santa Barbara and University of South Carolina is the first to document more than a dozen marine fish species moving to shallower water in response to low oxygen conditions. The research, published in the journal, Global Change Biology, spans 15 years of surveys and measurements. The study found that fish surveyed from 50 to 350 meters of depth were moving to shallower portions of the ocean where oxygen was higher. In a sense the ocean is becoming more stratified, resulting in lower oxygen habitats.

In our local lakes and ponds, fish will move to those shallow areas where atmospheric oxygen mixing is more prevalent and fish can breathe easier. As resource managers are faced with more and more challenges in an ever-changing environment, we need to find political and scientific common ground so the “facts” can be shared with those of us still living on planet earth.

Less media hype and more “truth” shared with our fellow man may make us all breathe easier moving forward.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.