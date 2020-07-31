Law enforcement adjust with the times: Police, sheriff's office using electronic citations

The mandated electronic citations did require the purchase of new hardware for the Sheriff’s Office, which was funded by grants and county monies.

“We had to purchase some law enforcement-grade tablets so that we could use that for the electronic citations. We also needed to have printers because… a copy needs to be given to the offender. So now we have this printer as well in all of the patrol cars,” Wemhoff said.

The tablets function as laptops which deputies take with them on the road and into the office.

Platte County did save some money when it came to the mandate as internet hotspots were installed in vehicles for a live mapping program about three years ago, he noted.

“Some of the agencies who don’t have that stuff would have had those costs as well,” Wemhoff said.

The Sheriff’s Office has been heavily utilizing live mapping over the past two years. The feature allows dispatchers to send call locations and details directly into a deputy’s squad car and allows dispatchers to see where a deputy’s vehicle is at in real-time.