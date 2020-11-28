Law enforcement plays role in mental health services

Some of the trainings focus on how to approach youths and people with severe developmental disabilities.

Price said the CIT training teaches people how to minimize their use of force and use the right tools to deal with people in crisis, both in the community and in correctional facilities. The goal, he said, is to get all law enforcement and corrections personnel trained in crisis intervention.

He said Columbus and Platte County are very proactive with the trainings.

"Every training I have someone from there," Price said.

Price said the same is true of Norfolk Police Department, South Sioux City and other smaller agencies.

Members of law enforcement can also call upon other services to do an evaluation, make recommendations about how to proceed and connect the person in crisis with help.

But that's not always well-suited to extremely time-sensitive situations, Molczyk said.

When someone is a danger to themselves or others, officers may take them into Emergency Protective Custody (EPC). EPC is a non-voluntary level of care where officers may take someone and transport them to get help.