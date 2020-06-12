LawnChairs on the Square canceled

Local talent, such as dancers from dance studios and high school bands, have also performed during this annual event.

“Obviously, we’re really sad it’s canceled but with all the other circumstances this year, I do understand why they made that decision,” Kuta said. “But next year I do look forward to bringing my kids down to the nice event. We’re always happy to have events downtown that draw people in.”

Barbara Jean's also usually sponsors bluegrass night at LawnChairs as Kuta’s family enjoys that genre of music. Kuta noted that polka night is another LawnChairs event that her family likes.

Other business owners in that area are also sad to see the event being rescheduled for 2021.

“I was disappointed to see it canceled since it is usually a well-attended event that has been around for a while,” said Nicole Saalfeld, another 13th Street Again member, who is owner of Cork and Barrel across the street from the square and co-owner of Fabulous Forever. “Since people are able to sit wherever they wish, and bring their own chair, I’m not sure what was the deciding factor on canceling. As a group, we have some other fun things planned for downtown this summer, though!”

But, Johnson added that he hopes to be able to hold LawnChairs on the Square in 2021.