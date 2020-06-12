LawnChairs on the Square canceled

LawnChairs on the Square has been canceled for its 2020 season.
The Downtown Business Association (DBA), which coordinates the event, announced the news via social media this week.
“We’ve just decided not to have it this year,” said Kevin Johnson, co-manager of DBA.
He noted that the COVID-19 crisis has forced the postponement or cancellation of many events.
Held in Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus during the summer, LawnChairs on the Square is a long-held tradition in which businesses will sponsor live music performances on Thursday evenings. Visitors bring their lawn chairs or other seating arrangements and enjoy the music. Music genres include but aren’t limited to bluegrass, country-western, classic rock, jazz and military bands.
Johnson said that the number of attendees to LawnChairs on the Square has varied from 50 to 300 over the years.
Some residents often attend the event every week, such as Michaela Kuta, who is also the manager of Barbara Jean's, 2605 13th St.
Kuta noted that as LawnChairs is held on a night her husband doesn't work, she and her loved ones use the musical event as a way to spend time together as a family. As a member of 13th Street Again, a group of business owners on 13th Street who work together to help promote the downtown, she’s also disappointed to see the event being postponed until next year.
Local talent, such as dancers from dance studios and high school bands, have also performed during this annual event.
“Obviously, we’re really sad it’s canceled but with all the other circumstances this year, I do understand why they made that decision,” Kuta said. “But next year I do look forward to bringing my kids down to the nice event. We’re always happy to have events downtown that draw people in.”
Barbara Jean's also usually sponsors bluegrass night at LawnChairs as Kuta’s family enjoys that genre of music. Kuta noted that polka night is another LawnChairs event that her family likes.
Other business owners in that area are also sad to see the event being rescheduled for 2021.
“I was disappointed to see it canceled since it is usually a well-attended event that has been around for a while,” said Nicole Saalfeld, another 13th Street Again member, who is owner of Cork and Barrel across the street from the square and co-owner of Fabulous Forever. “Since people are able to sit wherever they wish, and bring their own chair, I’m not sure what was the deciding factor on canceling. As a group, we have some other fun things planned for downtown this summer, though!”
But, Johnson added that he hopes to be able to hold LawnChairs on the Square in 2021.
“It is not in the best interest of our participants, customers, performers, merchants and community to hold the series with the uncertainty still surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DBA stated on its Facebook page.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
