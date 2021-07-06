LawnChairs on the Square coming back this summer

Last year, there wasn’t much live music being played at Frankfort Square like Columbus residents were accustomed to in the summertime.
Similar to most annual events, traditions, occasions or gatherings in 2020, LawnChairs on the Square was one of the several summer activities canceled due to COVID-19.
Although it’s been almost two years since the event was held by the Downtown Business Association (DBA), that’s going to change soon.
LawnChairs on the Square will return at 7 p.m. this Thursday with Cruisin’ set to perform. The event will be on tap every Thursday evening until Aug. 12 at Frankfort Square.
“I’m super excited for it and get all the community together again and celebrate the success,” said DBA Coordinator Heather Giffrow. “There are so many good things happening in Columbus. I think this is another opportunity to get people out, enjoy the sunshine and the beautiful community that we have here and have fun.”
LawnChairs on the Square has been an established tradition where businesses sponsor live music shows. Visitors bring their lawn chairs or other seating options and enjoy the music. The music genres include bluegrass, country-western, classic rock, jazz and more.
For this year, other music acts are Second Time Around on July 15, Columbus Jazz Band on July 22, Freedom Road on July 29, Dance Night on Aug. 5 and Columbus Community Band on Aug. 12.
Each performance starts at 7 p.m. except Dance Night. Dancers from Lynette’s Dance Studio, iDance Project and Barb’s School of Dance will begin at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., respectively.
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said she’s looking forward to attending LawnChairs on the Square again.
“It’s a great option for the family (and) family-friendly entertainment, which was missed greatly last year!” McNeil said.
As part of the event, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is leading the Park Your Chair and Walk the Square initiative. PCLC is encouraging attendees to walk around Frankfort Square for a few minutes before the music begins.
The walk portion can take place anytime from 6-6:45 p.m. before the music starts, with the lone exception being 5-5:45 p.m. on Aug. 5 due to the Dance Night starting earlier.
The PCLC said this initiative’s goal is to promote increased physical activity for all ages. The coalition has five pillars that it encourages: Physical activity, eating healthy, reducing stress, restful sleep and social connectedness.
The PCLC made recent progress toward a portion of those goals as it opened two new walking trails in late May near Frankfort Square.
The north route starts at 18th Street and 32nd Avenue, which goes about 2 miles. The south trail begins at the corner of 26th Avenue and 11th Street, going about 1.6 miles.
Giffrow said LawnChairs on the Square is a great way for folks to see each other, check out any of the downtown businesses and listen to some fun tunes.
“We just enjoy the good music,” Giffrow said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.