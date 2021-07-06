LawnChairs on the Square coming back this summer

Last year, there wasn’t much live music being played at Frankfort Square like Columbus residents were accustomed to in the summertime.

Similar to most annual events, traditions, occasions or gatherings in 2020, LawnChairs on the Square was one of the several summer activities canceled due to COVID-19.

Although it’s been almost two years since the event was held by the Downtown Business Association (DBA), that’s going to change soon.

LawnChairs on the Square will return at 7 p.m. this Thursday with Cruisin’ set to perform. The event will be on tap every Thursday evening until Aug. 12 at Frankfort Square.