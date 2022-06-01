LawnChairs on the Square returns Thursday

Starting this Thursday, an influx of hustle and bustle will be seen in downtown Columbus.

LawnChairs on the Square, an event started in the 1990s in which people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to Frankfort Square and sit and watch live musical acts, kicks off at 6 p.m. on June 2.

Heather Giffrow of the Downtown Business Association said Barb’s School of Dance will start the traditional dance night at 6 with Lynette’s Dance Studio performing at 7 p.m. and iDance Project at 8 p.m.

Following this Thursday’s event, LawnChairs will then start at 7 p.m. each Thursday until the last night on Aug. 11.

This year’s LawnChairs will have two special events just for kids. Giffrow said this was planned with City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt after hearing comments about attendees wanting kid-focused activities.

The first will be a Kids Night on June 9. According to Giffrow, there will be balloon animals, face painting and entertainment for youngsters. Three weeks later, on June 30, will be a “play day in the park” in which school-aged kids will come out and perform a play.

“We have a theater camp for our park program this summer,” Eckhardt said. “During that camp that week, we're going to be doing a play and part of doing that play Thursday night (June 30) for LawnChairs, the kids will be performing it for the community.”

The theater camp is open to kids aged 7 to 13 years and registration is still open for the week-long theater camp, Eckhardt added. Registration lasts until the week before camp starts.

Live music performances are planned for the remaining LawnChairs events.

Modern Christian rock band The Sent will play June 16; VoiceHouse, a musical group formed of members of Columbus’ own Ritter family, will be June 23; Second Time Around is July 7; Freedom Road is July 14; newcomer B Street Band, a classic rock cover band with a twist of country, will perform July 21; Cruisin’ will hit the stage on July 28; and the Columbus Community Band is returning Aug. 11. The Aug. 4 performance is still being determined.

Giffrow added that she’s always looking for more sponsors for LawnChairs on the Square events and anyone with sponsor inquiries can email her at heather.giffrow@gmail.com.

A food truck will be available at the events, as well as the city’s farmers market.

Eckhardt said the hope is to bring more “vibrancy” to downtown Columbus.

“That's part of why we are doing the farmers market during the same night. It gives everybody a reason to come out on Thursday,” Eckhardt said. “Even if they aren't there for LawnChairs, they will get to see what kind of entertainment is happening.”

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) will be bringing back Park Your Chair and Walk the Square this year, in which LawnChairs attendees are encouraged to walk around Frankfort Square.

PCLC Coordinator Gene Vis said he will make an announcement about 30 minutes before the show starts where he’ll talk about the coalition, encourage people to get involved and invite attendees to get up and walk around.

“It encourages people to get up and get moving to stay active,” Vis said. “We like to sit too much in society today, and it can cause many health issues.

“We would like to see as many people participate as possible, but we would also love to get more people involved in the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition to promote better health and wellness in the community. If you have passion for something you see we’re doing, give me a call.”

For more information on the PCLC, contact Vis at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

Giffrow noted she heard positive feedback from last year’s LawnChairs.

“Everyone was super excited,” Giffrow said. “They were wanting to be longer because I only did it July and August. So that's why we went back to June this year. With COVID last year, I didn't know what it was all going to come too.

“I hope we get a bigger crowd (this year) and get more people that maybe wouldn't necessarily come out to LawnChairs.”

Eckhardt said events like LawnChairs help create a “community within a community.”

“If you have that group of people that you're friends with that all go to LawnChairs together, it's a great time to meet and mingle,” she added.

Giffrow agreed, noting LawnChairs helps bring people together to have a good time.

“What we have downtown is pretty spectacular,” Giffrow said. “I think people really take it for granted for what we have, and I just think it needs to be utilized as much as we can.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

