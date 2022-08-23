Leadership development nonprofit coming to Columbus

A nonprofit is expanding to Columbus in hopes of strengthening families through leadership and preparing youth for the next chapter in their lives.

Banisters Leadership Academy, a youth leadership development organization, will be starting its programming in Columbus next month.

Available to anyone residing in Platte County free of charge, the organization will be located in and doing its programming out of Emerson Elementary School in Columbus.

“Our founder and CEO was inspired to create Banisters Leadership Academy through an unfortunate loss of his two teen cousins, who were involved in teen violence,” Banisters Mission Strategist Linel Quinn said. “They were not involved in any gang, they just were basically out and about, with nothing much more to do. …That really inspired our founder and CEO to really try to target programs that can help navigate people or teenagers away from … high-risk hours.”

While the leadership academy itself starts next month, family enrollment night in Columbus is this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Emerson Elementary, 2410 20th St. People can find out more about what’s offered and check out food and music.

A team from Platte County will be leading this mission, said Daniel Nutt, executive assistant to the founder and CEO at Banisters. The team has been hired and there are positions open.

“Our target area is between kindergarten and fourth grade just to start off because it's our first year launching this program so we're kind of piloting it,” Nutt said. “If it goes well we will definitely increase it to fifth and sixth graders as well.”

The organization, which is based in Omaha, offers a variety of programs ranging from developing work ethic to providing parents and guardians with tools for financial stability and mentorship.

In Columbus, Night LIFE will be launched for elementary school-aged kids.

“The programming is fun and engaging activities that are aimed towards leadership,” said Nutt, adding that team members, who will function as mentors, will lead the activities and there will be dinner and snacks.

“We also add a component called Healthy Kids Movement, which is where we focus on the mental and physical health of all of our mentees in our program,” he said. “We have a licensed therapist that comes into program for about 30 minutes. During programming, they work with the group and stuff and they go over different activities with the mentees as well, that focuses primarily on our 12 pillars of leadership.”

Nutt said the programming gives youth additional things to do, especially on the weekends, and allows them to be mentored and meet other youth. Additionally, they can also benefit from the therapy session, he added.

“Depending on if this is successful, we will expand to other schools around the town, which would help with probably less driving for parents and stuff like that we will find another location that will benefit another area,” Nutt said.

Since Banisters Leadership Academy was started in 2007, former attendees and families have expressed how the program signaled a turning point in their lives, Quinn said.

The organization has been expanding into other parts of Nebraska. According to its website, Banisters is also available in nearby Dodge and York counties.

“We have come to find out that more rural areas don't have a lot of programming at all. So that's why we're expanding to Columbus and different places across the state,” Quinn said.

The group is a nonprofit organization, so donations – whether monetary or needed items and/or materials for projects – are welcome.

For more information on the organization, visit banisters.org.