Leading the way: Columbus biology professors earn recognition

Due to their establishment of an innovative project which allows students the chance for hands-on research opportunities, Central Community College professors Lauren Gillespie and Steve Heinisch have received the League Excellence Award.

Gillespie and Heinisch, both biology professors at the Columbus campus, received the recognition for establishing Project GPS. The project, which is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, allows students who are generally underrepresented in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field – such as minorities and women - to work for real-life research programs. A large portion of Project GPS is a scholarship for those who have financial need.

Heinisch said the students are from different areas of study, which allows them to learn how to work together in a group, though interdisciplinary research can be difficult to achieve.

“It’s one of the challenges and one of the exciting things about it,” he said.

The Bluebird Project is one example of the research students are completing.

According to Gillespie, there are currently bluebird boxes on campus and at Pawnee Park. One of her students had the idea to integrate technology into these boxes to record information such as temperature and weight.