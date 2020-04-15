Leading the way: Columbus biology professors earn recognition

Due to their establishment of an innovative project which allows students the chance for hands-on research opportunities, Central Community College professors Lauren Gillespie and Steve Heinisch have received the League Excellence Award.
Gillespie and Heinisch, both biology professors at the Columbus campus, received the recognition for establishing Project GPS. The project, which is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, allows students who are generally underrepresented in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field – such as minorities and women - to work for real-life research programs. A large portion of Project GPS is a scholarship for those who have financial need.
Heinisch said the students are from different areas of study, which allows them to learn how to work together in a group, though interdisciplinary research can be difficult to achieve.
“It’s one of the challenges and one of the exciting things about it,” he said.
The Bluebird Project is one example of the research students are completing.
According to Gillespie, there are currently bluebird boxes on campus and at Pawnee Park. One of her students had the idea to integrate technology into these boxes to record information such as temperature and weight.
Gillespie’s students attended a conference in Alaska last summer where one individual shared his idea on the Bluebird Project. She noted that though the student appeared nervous at first, he quickly warmed up while discussing the research.
Although regular meetings are held to update Gillespie on the programs’ progress, there is also a level of independence.
Another student’s research is focused on fungi and how it can be utilized as a building material, Heinisch noted, and that person has been working on creating a bee hotel out of the fungi which may provide physical benefits to the insects.
“It’s a lot about marrying different technologies into science,” Heinisch added. “The students have really exceeded our expectations.”
A requirement for funding from the National Science Foundation is conducting research on Project GPS’ impact on students and sharing these ideas with other schools and institutions, which has been completed through workshops and education outreach efforts.
The students themselves are also being prepared for a career in science.
“From that level, it’s been pretty successful,” Heinisch said. “From the student level, they’ve gained confidence and learned to work together as a team.”
The project took off in 2018 with the first cohort of students, around 11 people. In fall 2019, the second cohort of eight students took place. The professors will soon be considering students for the third cohort to start this summer.
Heinisch, who has been teaching at CCC for 39 years, noted his pleasure in establishing and running the project.
“I think I’m enjoying this program more than anything I’ve ever done,” he said.
As for Gillespie, Project GPS has been a major goal she’s always wanted to fulfill in her career.
“Through Project GPS and being at CCC, I’m achieving career goals at 32,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie and Heinisch attended a conference in Seattle last month in which all recipients of the League Excellence Award shared their ideas and projects. They both noted that they enjoyed the event.
“I had to read the email three or four times,” Gillespie said of receiving the recognition. “It’s really exciting. I feel really honored that the president and the college wanted to recognize us.”
Heinisch and Gillespie were nominated for the award by CCC President Matt Gotschall.
“They have each demonstrated leadership and excellence in their programming, research, grants, teaching and/or support for students,” Gotschall said. “Although they’re located in central Nebraska, their innovative approaches have provided positive national exposure for Central Community College.”
Other CCC recipients of the League Excellence Award are Bruce Bartos, an advanced manufacturing design technology instructor at the Hastings campus; Becky Fausett, Project HELP director; and Jeff Schulz, a sociology instructor at the Grand Island campus.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
