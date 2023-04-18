In a first for Columbus High School, four members of its Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter attended a state leadership conference in Lincoln on the April 2-4 weekend.

Amanda Jaixen, FCCLA adviser at CHS, said that the trip was attended by three chapter officers. The purpose of the conference is to not only provide a networking opportunity, present awards and educate students on career and college opportunities, but teach them about their communities and how they can get more involved.

"Students get to learn all the different areas FCCLA has to offer, everything from food and nutrition, soft skills, interview skills, nobody competed in STAR events this year, but the kids got to do breakouts led by the state officer team," Jaixen said.

The group also participated in some facility tours and hands-on learning at said breakout sessions, as well as meet businesses and college in what Jaixen described as a "sort of career fair and college fair."

"Different business and colleges come and do that all day, they did some chores, half went to the food processing facility at the UNL (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) Innovation Campus, the other half went to Hudl (SPorts performance tracking service) and got to tour there which is cool," Jaixen said.

Jaixen went on to say that the conference adds a bigger perspective to the students' experience than they would get in their standard meetings and in fact teaches them what to take back to their chapters if they want them to thrive.

"It gets students to know the standards for the chapter and FCCLA as a whole, what they should do in meetings, things they can bring back to the school and community, things that can improve the school and community," Jaixen said. "More hands-on experience is so much better than sitting in class and trying to learn about it."

Makenzie Merrill, one of the four who attended, said her favorite part of the experience was meeting new people and a dance held at the conference. Her initial interest, she added, was getting more involved in classes.

"I joined FCCLA to get a better understanding of my FCS (family and consumer sciences) classes and to meet new people and get involved in school," Merrill said.

That, Jaixen said, was one of her hopes when she started the chapter. After student teaching at CHS last year, she said, she wanted to come back and use her FCCLA judging experience to help start a chapter and help students learn more from those FCS classes.

"I had a lot of college experience judging and going to the conferences myself and knew Columbus needed another organization where kids who enjoy my classes have a place they can go above and beyond the classroom," Jaixen said.