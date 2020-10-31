LEADING THE WAY: Miller aims to teach kids life lessons as coach, recreation coordinator

“As a coach I do yell, but it’s all positive,” Miller said. “I enjoy the game and I just want to see the kids do the best the can, while also trying their hardest.”

Galen, who has coached alongside Miller for many years, said his son inspires him as a coach and as a person.

“He’ll bring kids off the field and explain what they did wrong, let you go back in and try again. Everything he says is positive, there’s no negativity,” he said. “He’s a good person, and is always willing to teach the kids not just the sport but life lessons. It makes me proud to know I taught him right and he’s bringing that to the next generation.”

Miller said working with kids is not always easy, but it’s rewarding. As far as coaching goes, the most challenging aspect is getting parents to commit to bringing kids to practice and showing up on time so he can work with them consistently.

With limited practices this past fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that proved true again and presented challenges. But, Miller found a way to make it work. The keys to his success are his patience and friendliness.