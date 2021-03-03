Learning and living: Sebourn talks election issues, requests additional help

That's not the world Sebourn was living in on election night. As the hours dragged on past midnight, Sebourn's volunteers and staff tapped out until it was just her and a scanner volunteer left.

Sebourn clocked out at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, went back to a couple of polling places to pick up supplies, got home and fell asleep until the next morning on Nov. 5. She had been awake for approximately 30 hours, something Sebourn said was only possible thanks to an exorbitant amount of caffeine.

"If it had been a normal Election Day, we would have been out of here by 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning," Sebourn said.

Concerns about what else could have gone wrong continue to plague Sebourn.