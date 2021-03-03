Learning and living: Sebourn talks election issues, requests additional help

Connie Sebourn learned a lot from the unprecedented 2020 election, which was her first as Platte County election commissioner.
Platte County's preliminary results for the 2020 election were in late compared to previous years. There were three main contributing factors: High early voting numbers, inexperienced volunteers and a lack of manpower.
"This last election was unheard of," Platte County Board District 7 Supervisor and Personnel Committee Chairwoman Kim Kwapnioski said. "How do you plan for what you don't know?"
At its Tuesday morning meeting, the Board reviewed a few possible solutions to address the obstacles Sebourn's office faced on Nov. 3, 2020.
The first of those obstacles was an unexpectedly high number of early voting ballots. Sebourn said she was told to expect between 200 and 300, but received something like 6,000.
Ideally, Sebourn’s office would have started opening early ballots the week leading up to Election Day, as is allowed by law. Then they could have gone right into scanning them on Election Day and been ready to release early ballot results after 8 p.m., at which point they could start in on scanning Election Day ballots.
But, Sebourn said, so many people were still filing for early voting ballots in the week leading up to the election that there was no time to open the ones they already had.
"We're trying to work on a permanent absentee list for Platte County," Sebourn said. "We didn't have that. The Secretary of State just sent out early voting ballot applications to 21,000 people."
Sebourn said a permanent list would give her a better idea of how many absentee ballots she can expect and allow her to plan accordingly.
"If we've got 6,000 people on this list, we're expecting 6,000 early voting ballots," Sebourn said. "When we went into this election, we had no clue what we were getting."
High in-person voter turnout also kept Sebourn busy on Election Day. Like many of her counterparts in other counties across the country, she spent the day running supplies and extra ballots to Platte County polling places.
Back at the office in the Platte County Courthouse, 260 14th St. in Columbus, three volunteers and a full-time election commissioner's office employee were inundated with ballots and questions from various polling places, some of which were struggling to keep up with COVID-19 sanitization procedures amid the high turnout.
They were also contending with their own inexperience. Sebourn and her staff were at the helm of their first election. Meanwhile, many veteran election volunteers, most of them retirement age or older, were unable to help out due to COVID-19.
Volunteer cancellations left Sebourn scrambling to find replacements. Some of the last-minute volunteers had little or no experience and training, which wouldn't have been insurmountable under normal circumstances.
"There was nothing normal going into this election," Sebourn said.
As it was, the lack of experience and training only added fuel to the fire. But Sebourn is already taking steps to prevent that from happening again.
The County is in the process of updating its poll worker manual to clarify procedures and bring them up to date with current standards and equipment.
"There's nothing wrong with what we had, but it was dated," Sebourn said. "With new employees and volunteers, we want procedures that are very clear."
The election helped highlight specific areas where clarity is needed.
"We've seen where stuff maybe needs to be explained a little bit more to them (volunteers)," Sebourn said.
Sebourn is also working with the Secretary of State's Office to clarify her own understanding of various procedures.
The final challenge had to do with insufficient manpower to deal with the ballot build-up.
Too busy to begin opening early ballots in the preceding week, Sebourn’s team spent hours on Election Day opening early ballots before they could scan any ballots at all.
Sebourn made it back to the courthouse around 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Polling places closed at 8 p.m. but the night was far from over for her, her staff and her volunteers.
It took a few hours to get all of the ballots back from the polling places and then moved up to the third floor of the courthouse to begin tallying them. At 10 p.m., Sebourn and her team started in on all of the ballots.
"In an ideal world you would have election night, ballots would be returned back to the courthouse and be secured for the night and left untouched, as they were in the ballot boxes," Sebourn said. "And then at 8 o'clock the next morning, you'd start in completely fresh and start scanning ballots."
That's not the world Sebourn was living in on election night. As the hours dragged on past midnight, Sebourn's volunteers and staff tapped out until it was just her and a scanner volunteer left.
Sebourn clocked out at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, went back to a couple of polling places to pick up supplies, got home and fell asleep until the next morning on Nov. 5. She had been awake for approximately 30 hours, something Sebourn said was only possible thanks to an exorbitant amount of caffeine.
"If it had been a normal Election Day, we would have been out of here by 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning," Sebourn said.
Concerns about what else could have gone wrong continue to plague Sebourn.
"It's the idea of what will happen the next time we do an election and we're not as fortunate," Sebourn said. "If something unforeseen comes or we're still dealing with COVID and get sick, what is the County's next step going to be? Are they going to have to scramble to have an emergency meeting to get somebody appointed to sign the paperwork to get this stuff done? Will that person know how to do that?"
On Tuesday, the Board considered a request from Sebourn to appoint a deputy election commissioner and make a temporary employee a permanent addition to her staff but decided against going ahead with either -- for now, at least.
"During election season there is a temporary position," Kwapnioski said. "There had been a continued temporary position and at this point, because there is not an election coming up, we put an end date to that."
Without the temporary position, it's just Sebourn and one other full-time employee working in her office.
The Board approved an immediate end to the temporary position at its Tuesday meeting. But that doesn't mean the idea is dead in the water.
The Board is in the process of bringing a human resources firm on board to assess its specific staffing needs. Until that is done, Kwapnioski said the board is hesitant to add any positions.
"We are looking at this position as a very important component," Kwapnioski said. "However, we don't want to spend taxpayer money where we don't have to. That's where we have to reevaluate."