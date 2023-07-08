Housing, workforce and child care are three prevailing issues across the state of Nebraska, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone said. Everywhere he's been, people say those three things are their biggest concerns.

"One (issue), everywhere I go in the state, when I talk to business leaders is workforce, a lack of workforce and that's projected to continue for some time," Slone said. "The two issues behind that are housing and child care, how do we build to capacity affordable housing and child care?"

Columbus, Slone added, has a history of being able to support itself in these kinds of times where seemingly insurmountable social and economic issues are so widespread.

"What's fun about Columbus is the Columbus business community, for decades, has been excellent in terms of developing community, it's one of the communities in the state that's really growing," Slone said. "We also came to get their leadership views on how we can take ideas from here to other places in the state."

Slone went on to say that continued commitment to these solutions is essential, another thing he has observed in Columbus' business community.

"Will people in the community collaborate and team around big projects and two, can you find volunteer leaders who are willing to stick with big projects of three, five, 10 years?" Slone said. "Columbus has a long history of community leaders who really stick to these projects on a volunteer basis."

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said the group's discussion centered largely around those issues and how to tackle them locally. Housing, for example, he said, can be met with changes in budget and working with codes to ensure things are done as efficiently as possible.

"A lot of conversation focused on building codes, where we could do these things but be a little structured in some other things and save money on housing, we had a robust discussion on that," Brunswick said.

While the topics themselves aren't exactly new or different, Brunswick said, they are a valuable part of the discussion when it comes to Columbus perspectives on them. It's a chance for collaboration without having to go to all of the other communities.

"This is our opportunity to bring them to Columbus and show them the things our staff deal with every day and allow the state chamber to give a statewide perspective and tell us the things they’re learning from Wayne, Falls City, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Alliance," Brunswick said.

Brunswick added that, of all the communities the state representatives have visited, with them all having the same issues, are not beholden to the same solutions, though they will share if any of them get positive results from their efforts. In the meantime, the state chamber has to work through legislature and local chamber offices to get anything done in those areas.

"A lot of it was being creative and thinking outside of the box. No one is coming to save us, we’ve got to fend for ourselves and find the answers to the issues we’re facing," Brunswick said. "If we find something and knock it out of the park, we’ll be willing to share it with our neighbor."

Slone concluded by saying that, in all the communities they've visited, he's noticed a change as of late; a change in the demographics of business owners and more specifically, business owners who want to be involved in the community.

"I've lived in Nebraska for a long time. I'm seeing more and more young people and entrepreneurs everywhere I go in the state. There is a vibe going on in small communities in our state attracting people back to them and I think it's the key to where we're headed," Slone said.