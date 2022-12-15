Learning life skills, more through robotics

Students at Columbus schools who are involved in robotics learn a wide range of skills, including communication, according to local robotics instructors.

Robotics classes are offered at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School and Columbus High School, with some students choosing to take part in competitions.

At Lakeview, robotics started out as one class – principles of tech. Instructor Joe Haschke said while students learn other things in the class, they always build a robot, which they need to program so it can complete certain tasks.

“The more time you spend on the robot, the better it is. And if it's good enough to actually complete the things it needs to for competition, we go to our competitions,” Haschke said.

Lakeview has five teams this year with one robot per team. This is the first year they’ve allowed junior high students to take part, Haschke said, noting there are 20 kids signed up, including middle schoolers.

Typically held on Saturdays, tournaments follow the same structure – preparing the robots, a skills challenge in which one robot competes by itself to score as many points as it can get, an interview portion in which the students present a notebook of their robot’s progress and talk about their robot, and qualifying rounds.

The qualifying rounds are matches in which two teams compete against two other teams.

“They get a randomly assigned partner for each match, which I think is really cool, because it forces the kids to communicate with Columbus High or Cross County or St. Paul or Hampton or Holdrege,” Haschke said. “They don't know who they're going to have as their partner, they have to work and communicate with them in order to succeed against the other parent when they could even be competing against (another Lakeview team).”

The teams get ranked and during the alliance selection, the top-ranked teams get to pick who their partners are for the rest of the day. The last couple of years have been an alliance of four, Haschke added.

“Once they have that alliance, … all four robots will work together to score as many points as possible,” Haschke said. “Before it was a two versus two competing against each other. But for the finals round, all four robots in the rink are just working for some high score, they get a couple of tries, and whoever comes away with the high score ends up winning it.”

Lakeview holds an open tournament every year. This year’s Lakeview competition was held last week.

Notably, Columbus High School had two teams compete, one of which placed first in skills. The same team was also a runner-up in the finals.

Lakeview had a team place third in skills and another team be part of placing first overall.

Overall, Haschke said, this year’s tournament at Lakeview went smoothly with the help of volunteers, parents and Nebraska Public Power District.

“This year, I was really impressed. This has probably been the best operation of all the kids’ robots at the first tournament that I can ever remember,” Haschke said, noting a lot of times, the students are just barely getting their robots up and running in time for the first tournament. “We have a lot of matches where the robot literally just sits there the whole time. I think I saw that happen once at our tournament. So really big shout out to all the coaches and the participants for being ready to go.”

This year has been going well for the Columbus High students competing in robotics, noted CHS instructor Adam Whitmore.

“I think if we can continue to keep going, I think we'll continue to improve,” Whitmore said.

Notably, CHS will be a robotics tournament for the first time ever on Feb. 11. Other scheduled competitions include St. Paul on Jan. 28 and Omaha North on Feb. 25, with Hampton set to hold on in late February or early March.

Both schools also attended a robotics national championship last year. CHS did fairly well in the skills category, Whitmore noted. Lakeview came away winners at nationals.

According to Whitmore and Haschke, students can learn quite a bit from robotics. Haschke said he enjoys seeing the kids communicate.

“A lot of these kids, they're more hands-on science-y kids, and they're not necessarily always known for being the best communicators,” Haschke said. “So this is something that really forces them into that communication role, whether it's an actual competition and they're communicating on just how to win or talking to the judges.”

Other things they can learn are coding, Haschke added, while other kids are more hands-on and like building the robot itself. They also learn engineering skills such as making a design and building the design they made, he said.

“We do a lot of soft skills, like interviews and notebooks, documentation, having to have communication with other schools besides just their own,” Whitmore said. “Most of the kids who are involved in robotics don't really like to talk to other people, it's good for them to have to get out of their comfort zone and visit with some other people who are like them.”

Haschke said he has several students that are dedicated, with some coming into his classrooms to work on their robots every chance they get.

One of those students is 17-year-old Ben Cunningham, a junior who is participating for the second year in robotics.

“I like problem solving. And there's several different ways of solving the problem of the game,” Cunningham said. “It's not just building the robots, it's the meets and meeting people and seeing what they've done to solve the problem.”