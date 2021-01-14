Learning to fly: Columbus brothers share same military aspiration

That initial visit to the Air Force Academy by both Ben and his younger brother, 16-year-old Simon, who is a junior at Lakeview Jr/Sr High School, is what really sparked the passion to become military pilots. Ben was a freshman at CHS while Simon was an eighth grader at that time.

“It was kind of a calling; we really enjoyed it, and I really like the idea of going to a service academy,” Simon said.

If Ben is offered an appointment to the academy, he will be the first in his immediate family to join the military. He would also start required training in June.

“I’ve always had high goals for my future …” Ben said. “Not only did I want to join the military, but I wanted to be a leader in the military and graduate from the academy, graduate as an officer.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ben and Simon are the children of Doug and Janelle Janssen of Columbus.

“We are really supportive of that decision, but knowing that once he leaves here, if he does get accepted into the academy, he’s going to be gone, you know, gone gone. So that’s a little bit difficult to imagine,” Janelle said. “Obviously, we’re just very proud of where these opportunities can take him.”