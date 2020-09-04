Legacy 23 Apartments holds open house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having officially opened in July, Legacy 23 Apartments held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The 78-unit complex – which has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units – was under construction for a year before opening for business July 2. It also boasts a fitness center and resident lounge.

Legacy 23, 3542 23rd St., is the latest housing facility to open in Columbus. Managers of the complex say all units are now at full capacity within the two months the apartments have been open.

“We are 100% occupied already," said Susan Wells, regional manager of Seldin Company that oversees operations at the building. “The best thing about Legacy 23 are the residents. I’ve met quite a few. They are very happy to be here and it couldn’t be going better.”

Wells noted that the purpose of the resident lounge is for those who reside in the building to work on their laptops or watch a movie in the same space to foster a sense of community. Those who are unhappy where they live are more likely to move, she said.

Stephanie Haney, property manager at Legacy 23, agreed that things have been going well.

“It’s fantastic,” Haney said. “The apartments are beautiful.”