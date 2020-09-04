Legacy 23 Apartments holds open house

Having officially opened in July, Legacy 23 Apartments held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
The 78-unit complex – which has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units – was under construction for a year before opening for business July 2. It also boasts a fitness center and resident lounge.
Legacy 23, 3542 23rd St., is the latest housing facility to open in Columbus. Managers of the complex say all units are now at full capacity within the two months the apartments have been open.
“We are 100% occupied already," said Susan Wells, regional manager of Seldin Company that oversees operations at the building. “The best thing about Legacy 23 are the residents. I’ve met quite a few. They are very happy to be here and it couldn’t be going better.”
Wells noted that the purpose of the resident lounge is for those who reside in the building to work on their laptops or watch a movie in the same space to foster a sense of community. Those who are unhappy where they live are more likely to move, she said.
Stephanie Haney, property manager at Legacy 23, agreed that things have been going well.
“It’s fantastic,” Haney said. “The apartments are beautiful.”
The studios were rented out first with the very last unit, a two-bedroom shown at the open house, expected to be moved into next week.
Seldin Company manages three other properties in Columbus – Realife of Columbus, Crown Villa Apartments and Columbus Place Apartments.
“I think it’s great,” said Prent Roth, Columbus City Council member. “It’s really encouraging to see them full.”
Fellow council member Dennis Kresha expressed a similar sentiment.
“It’s amazing that they just opened and are already filled up,” Kresha said. “This whole lot used to be vacant.”
The lot, located along 23 Street and the former site of Walmart, has undergone redevelopment in the past year.
Bomgaars Supply Inc., a retail chain of farm and ranch supply stores, moved to that lot in January 2019. The new site is expanded as compared to their previous location at 3920 23rd St. Next to go up were a Hampton Inn and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
The next project in the works, which the groundwork has started to take place, is a stand-alone Starbucks to be situated in front of the Hampton Inn. There is a Starbucks located inside Hy-Vee, but this is slated to be Columbus’ first stand-alone store.
Eric Hall, a commodore for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, added that having available housing is beneficial to Columbus’ economy.
“Obviously more housing is beneficial,” Hall said. “It helps bring in more workers.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
