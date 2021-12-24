Legion assists CPD drone purchase

The Columbus Police Department was recently able to purchase a drone thanks to a $3,600 donation from three groups associated with American Legion Hartman Post 84 in Columbus.

The post itself, the local American Legion Riders and the Voiture 841 group each put up $1,200.

The donation made it possible for CPD to purchase the drone, which comes with a number of different features, including a loud speaker, spotlight and infrared camera.

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer and CPD Capt. Douglas Molczyk said the drone can be used to search for people who are hiding, injured or may have wandered off.

"How this all came about was we were looking for a suspect in a field and (Voiture 841 representative Owen Lloyd) happened to be driving by and said, 'You know what, these guys could use something like this to look for that guy,'" Sherer said. "I was kind of taken aback. I was at a meeting -- I'm a member (of Post 84) and the local American Legion Riders -- and they brought it up."

Molczyk said CPD was looking into purchasing a drone even before the offer came, but the donation allowed the department to buy it about a year sooner.

"When I went to order it...I had to have the guy go into the warehouse and find it. He only had two left," Molczyk said.

CPD has the drone now, but there is still a ways to go before the department can start using it. Training operators will be next.

"What we're going to do is assign four officers to it -- two from the support division and two from the patrol division, so that somebody should be available all the time," Sherer said.

Molczyk added that it takes two people to fly the drone.

"FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) rules -- you've got to have a pilot and an observer," Molczyk said. "...With the onset of drones and how prevalent they've become in our society, the FAA has put certain rules and regulations in play. If it's a commercial device, we have to send somebody to pilot's school -- they have to get licensed through the FAA."

Sherer said the FAA considers CPD's use of the drone to be commercial, because the department is a government entity.

"We have to have our guys go through FAA ground school in order to operate this," Sherer said.

While the Legion helped pay for the drone, Sherer said the department will be able to cover the cost of the training.

Molczyk said CPD is considering an online school that costs $250 per person. After that, they can take the exam in Omaha.

Along with a new controller and other miscellanies, Sherer said CPD will have invested as much into the drone as the Legion donated, by the time everything is said and done.

"We couldn't do half the things we do around here without support from the community like (this)," Sherer said. "(The Legion) has supported us in the drone project, in the K-9 project...we appreciate that."

