Legion honors Trooper Kloster for life-saving efforts

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Eric Kloster recently was honored by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 of Columbus as Law Officer of the Year 2020.

In August 2020, Kloster responded with two Cedar County deputies to a call, which had been reported as an individual getting shot at in apartment in South Yankton, Nebraska. Kloster knew he had two deputies behind him so he didn’t necessarily have to worry about clearing the home, he recalled Tuesday.

“I just started working on the individual,” Kloster said. “I don’t do it for the thanks … my entire adult life has been dedicated to serving other people.”

The patient, who accidentally shot themselves, was later transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, after Kloster dressed the wounds and stabilized the individual, according to an American Legion press release.

It’s important to start helping in these situations, Kloster said, since time has elapsed since the incident occurred.

“...There’s a time frame between when something bad happens and you call 911 and then there’s a time-lapse from when 911 gets it to when they dispatch police or fire or rescue,” he noted. “Then there’s a time lapse from when people truly get there.”