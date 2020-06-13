Legion plans for flag retirement ceremony

American Legion Hartman Post 84 is giving Columbus area residents the chance to properly pay their respects to the red, white and blue in honor of Flag Day on Sunday.
Celebrated annually on June 14, Flag Day pays tribute to the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. At 5:30 p.m. Monday outside The American Legion, 2263 3rd Ave. in Columbus, the local chapter will have a flag retirement ceremony that is open to the public.
The plan, according to longtime American Legion member Dave Oppliger, is to retire unserviceable flags respectably. Fire will be used to turn those flags into ashes.
“We’re just providing an outlet to properly retire the flag,” said Oppliger, the organization’s second vice commander. “The purpose of this retirement is to encourage the proper respect of the flag of the United States – it’s proper and dignified. The flag represents our freedom …”
American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard Sgt. Michael Landkamer said the ceremony will include an opening prayer, a commander inspecting flags and the song "To The Color" being played via bugle call to render honors to the nation.
There is a drop-box outside of the Legion building, where people are encouraged to leave American flags they would like included over the next several days at no cost. The Legion is one of several veteran organizations in the area that holds flag retirement ceremonies. The local Legion chapter typically hosts one around this time of year and another in the winter, though officials still anticipate hundreds of flags on hand when they kick off their ceremony on Monday evening.
Carroll Mohlman, a service officer of The American Legion Hartman Post 84, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1971. He stressed retiring the American flag properly is highly important, noting it represents what this country stands for and all of the people who have served it, including those who gave their lives in the name of their country.
“It means everything,” he said. “It travels wherever we travel around the world … The world respects that flag and knows what it stands for: Freedom and democracy.”
The week of June 14 (June 14–20, 2020) is designated as "National Flag Week." During it, the president will issue a proclamation that urges American citizens to observe the day as the anniversary of the adoption on June 14, 1777, by the Continental Congress of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the U.S.
The flag should also be displayed on all government buildings as part of the Flag Week observance.
Landkamer said he hopes people will come out for the ceremony.
"They would see the proper way to retire an unserviceable flag to our country," he said, noting ripped and faded ones are the ones that fit the description. "One that has had its time."
