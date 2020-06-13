Legion plans for flag retirement ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Legion Hartman Post 84 is giving Columbus area residents the chance to properly pay their respects to the red, white and blue in honor of Flag Day on Sunday.

Celebrated annually on June 14, Flag Day pays tribute to the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. At 5:30 p.m. Monday outside The American Legion, 2263 3rd Ave. in Columbus, the local chapter will have a flag retirement ceremony that is open to the public.

The plan, according to longtime American Legion member Dave Oppliger, is to retire unserviceable flags respectably. Fire will be used to turn those flags into ashes.

“We’re just providing an outlet to properly retire the flag,” said Oppliger, the organization’s second vice commander. “The purpose of this retirement is to encourage the proper respect of the flag of the United States – it’s proper and dignified. The flag represents our freedom …”

American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard Sgt. Michael Landkamer said the ceremony will include an opening prayer, a commander inspecting flags and the song "To The Color" being played via bugle call to render honors to the nation.