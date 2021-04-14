Legion working toward flag return following Memorial Day service downsizing

The American Legion Hartman Post 84 of Columbus has started sorting through its hundreds of Memorial Day flags to return certain ones to families.
The local group recently announced its plan to downsize the traditional Memorial Day flag display in downtown Columbus. Normally, hundreds of full-size American flags are set up throughout Frankfort Square and the downtown and at Roselawn Cemetery. But with a dwindling number of aging volunteers to help set up and take down the flags, the Legion is restricting the display to the square and the cemetery.
Although the Legion has announced its plans for the Memorial Day flag display, its work isn't quite finished. Legion members are now faced with the task of finding and returning any flags to families or friends that would like them back.
Although each flag has its owner's name written on it at the top in permanent marker, there are something like 1,600 flags to go through. On Monday, volunteers and Legion members gathered at Harman Post 84, 2263 Third Ave. in Columbus, and set to work sorting the flags alphabetically and placing them into labeled plastic tubs.
"It's going pretty well," volunteer Nancy Patras said. "We had good help."
So far, Legion volunteers said, they have returned approximately 70 flags. People who are interested in getting a flag back can contact the Legion at 402-562-8484.
Legion members said they don't expect an overwhelming number of return requests because many families have moved away.
"Some families were here working for Dale's or BD. They're from New Jersey, out east. They raise their family here but then they go back," said Carroll Mohlman, a past Legion commander.
Moreover, the families may already have a flag. Every veteran gets a flag with their casket, but not all families have given that flag to the Legion.
"They can keep the original flag and … get a second one to fly. A lot of these are the second ones," Mohlman said, gesturing to the flags laid out around him. "But it's still the family's, it's still their flag."
Along with downsizing the display, the Legion has directed area funeral homes to stop sending veteran flags to add to the Memorial Day flag collection.
Nancy said it has been a lot of work to sort through all of the flags.
"We're keeping (many) as many as don't come and get them," Nancy said.
Previously, the flags were scattered among various places around town. Now, Legion Cmdr. Don Patras said, they will all be kept together in a storage container behind the Legion Hall.
There are some downsides, though. In the past, the flags were organized by their location. Visitors to the flag display could depend on finding their family member's or friend's flag in the same area year after year. Going forward, it'll be something of a hunt for visitors to find a specific person's flag, if it's even being flown that year.
The Legion plans to display the remaining flags on rotation. Not every flag will be out every year, but the hope is to make sure that everyone's flag is flown eventually.
"We're flying some of them. We're going to rotate them so that they all fly sometime," Nancy said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.