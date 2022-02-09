Legislative Bill would look at highways 81 and 30

No action has been taken on a bill aimed at expediting a long-awaited expansion to the Nebraska Expressway System near Columbus, but local leaders don't seem too discouraged.

Introduced by District 19 Sen. Mike Flood, the bill (LB1274) would commit the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to planning, designing and purchasing rights-of-way to improve sections of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 20.

Passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 1988, the expressway system project was supposed to be completed in 15 years, but parts of it near Columbus still need to be expanded.

"(LB1274) was (Flood's) way of trying to direct the NDOT to actually start the planning, design and purchasing of rights-of-way for those sections," Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said.

In particular, Brunswick noted the two-lane section of Highway 81 between York and Columbus. He said it is one of just a couple sections of Highway 81 still limited to two lanes, rather than four.

"We're currently told it'll be completed in 2035," Brunswick said. "...The big thing is just, from 1988 to 2035, we can do the math -- it's about trying to speed that up."

A number of people testified in support of LB1274 at a legislative committee hearing in Lincoln on Jan. 31. Brunswick was among them.

"From the Columbus Area Chamber's perspective, the cost to do this isn't going to get cheaper, the cost to purchase the rights-of-way isn't going to get any cheaper and we're only going to continue to lose out on revenue from people going to I-29 or ag producers closer to York not coming to ADM or manufacturers having to spend more money to get their goods out of Columbus," Brunswick said.

The legislative committee didn't take any action on LB1274 on Jan. 31, but in a Feb. 1 Norfolk Daily News story, Flood said it may be discussed at any time during executive session.

Columbus Area Chamber Transportation Committee Member Dennis Grennan said he appreciates any effort to expedite the process, and indicated that Columbus is in it for the long haul.

"Of course, we've been working on Highway 30 for I don't know how many years -- 20, 25 -- and I think we're starting to see the completion of that finally," Grennan said, referring to the expansion of Highway 30 between Columbus and Fremont.

"The final piece of that is under construction between North Bend and Fremont, where it will tie in and be four-lane all the way now," Grennan said. "...That's just been years and year in the making."

Then there's the NDOT's 23rd Street reconstruction project in Columbus, which was recently delayed once again.

Grennan said City of Columbus Engineer Rick Bogus is the local point of contact for the project, and that Bogus provides updates on the project at the Chamber transportation committee's regular meetings.

"We had a meeting -- it's just getting everything through with the FHWA (Federal Highway Administration). They've got to sign off on it," Bogus said at the committee's most recent meeting on Jan. 20.

Grennan told the Telegram they were originally hoping to start accepting bids for the three-phase project in 2021. Now, he said, bidding has been bumped to April.

"There is a concern now that if the contract isn't awarded until April or May, we've lost construction time there in the spring," Grennan said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.