Legislative Committee updated on bills that could impact Columbus

Community leaders are keeping a close eye on bills being introduced into the Nebraska Legislature, as some could have an impact on the Columbus area.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee at its Monday meeting discussed bills introduced in the state legislature, including one that would have the potential to assist businesses in attracting employees.

The bill – LB69 – was brought to the attention of Chairman Don Heimes by K.C. Belitz, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

In the proposed bill, employers who repay student loan principal interest could be eligible for tax credits equal to 50% of the employee’s student loan repayment, with a maximum of $1,800 per employee per year. Up to 20 employees can be counted toward these credits with a maximum of $1.5 million in tax credit available each year.

“One of the reasons the Nebraska Community Foundation would be interested in this is because it’s another tool for the employer to be able to attract employees if they can say, ‘You know what? Come to work and in five years I’ll take care of $1,800 worth of your debt’,” Heimes said. “That can be a pretty attractive tool for some of them.”