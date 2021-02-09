Legislative Committee updated on bills that could impact Columbus

Community leaders are keeping a close eye on bills being introduced into the Nebraska Legislature, as some could have an impact on the Columbus area.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee at its Monday meeting discussed bills introduced in the state legislature, including one that would have the potential to assist businesses in attracting employees.
The bill – LB69 – was brought to the attention of Chairman Don Heimes by K.C. Belitz, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
In the proposed bill, employers who repay student loan principal interest could be eligible for tax credits equal to 50% of the employee’s student loan repayment, with a maximum of $1,800 per employee per year. Up to 20 employees can be counted toward these credits with a maximum of $1.5 million in tax credit available each year.
“One of the reasons the Nebraska Community Foundation would be interested in this is because it’s another tool for the employer to be able to attract employees if they can say, ‘You know what? Come to work and in five years I’ll take care of $1,800 worth of your debt’,” Heimes said. “That can be a pretty attractive tool for some of them.”
The limits outlined in the bill make it more favorable, noted Platte County District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski, who attended the meeting via Zoom.
“No more than a million-and-a-half would affect the overall budget, which I think is important to at least know,” Heimes added.
Committee members agreed to ask Sen. Mike Moser (R, District 22) if he supports the bill during the Chamber’s legislative forum set for noon on Friday. A hearing was held on the tax credit bill on Jan. 28 and, as far as Chamber staff knew as of Monday afternoon, was still in the Legislature’s Revenue Committee.
Moser is a former Columbus mayor and his district encompasses Platte County.
In a similar vein, a hearing was held Monday morning for Moser’s bill, LB579, which asks for the prioritization of the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System, among other things. A lack of both prioritization and funds have been the main reasons cited for the lack of progress.
Chamber Legislative Committee Member Dennis Hirschbrunner testified in support of the bill at the Capitol on Monday. His part of the testimony included how long the project has remained unfinished and how the Chamber’s Transportation Committee felt after learning last year that the project is being delayed again until 2025.
Passed by the Legislature in 1988, the Nebraska Expressway System was intended to expand 600 miles of two-lane traffic into four-lane highways. Thirty-three years later, however, a third of the project remains unfinished -- Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus.
Columbus City Council Member John Lohr noted during Monday’s meeting that he overheard a conversation between Hirschbrunner and Heimes before the start of the meeting regarding the possibility of the state issuing bonds to pay for road projects.
“I had that same exact conversation, almost word for word, one-on-one with the governor about three years ago. Basically, he said ‘it ain’t gonna happen,'” Lohr said.
“We’re not going to get any cheaper than we’re going to get it now. It’s just unfortunate.”
Sen. Lynne Walz (D, District 15) has introduced LB542, which would allow the authorization of up to $400 million in bonds for highway projects. According to nebraskalegislature.gov, Moser’s name was added as a co-introducer of the bill on Monday.
The bonds would not exceed $30 million in annual debt service and at least 25% of monies received must be used for the Expressway System. No bonds could be issued after June 30, 2027, and bonds would be paid off by June 30, 2040.
“To finish the Expressway, I don’t know why we wouldn’t bond,” Hirschbrunner said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.