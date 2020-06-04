Leigh readies for drive-in movie night

Dozens of kids ran around the baseball field with glow in the dark necklaces, graham crackers and marshmallows before settling down on their blankets with juice boxes to watch the movie.
This was the scene two years ago at Leigh Community Club’s first movie night to kick off the summer, according to Leigh Community Club board member Nellie Urban. Last year, it was rained out and took place in the library.
But in its third year, club members have decided to give the showing a retro feel by making it a drive-in movie theater experience in light of COVID-19. Attendees will be able to pull up and watch “The Goonies” for free at approximately 9 p.m. Friday at the football field in Leigh.
“We can’t quite do everything we did the first year but we’re trying to modify it and make it just as fun,” Urban said.
Urban and fellow board member Michele Clausen said if the community responds positively they might do another one.
“[My kids] are just as excited about it as I am because it’s new,” she said. “It’s created excitement in the town and that’s good to see when you’re going through times like we are.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about the event. Clausen and Urban said they had to move the date because their order for equipment like a projector and transmitter kept getting pushed back. They said there will not be bathrooms available due to COVID-19.
“We had to think outside the box, that’s for sure,” Urban said.
In past years, the kids voted on what movies to watch in school, but since school was disrupted this year, the board members chose “The Goonies.” The 1985 film tells the story of a group of young misfits called “The Goonies,” who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure. It is Rated PG and approximately one hour and 54 minutes.
Some members of the club asked their kids what they thought and although they considered the new Disney movie “Onward,” organizers didn’t want to worry about internet and streaming. However, if they do another event, “Onward” might be their choice.
“We were going to try doing a newer movie but this one really spoke to us,” Urban said.
For Urban and Clausen, this is mostly new. They’ve both been to a drive-in theater before, but Clausen said it’s been some time. They talked to churches about using a transmitter and how it works and said they “had to ask a lot of questions” about issues like moving a projector higher so vehicles can see.
“We are hoping that it all works good,” Urban said. “This is the first time doing it the drive-in way. I hope it’s not complicated. It shouldn’t be too different from what we had for Movie in the Outfield (the first year the club hosted the event, in which people could watch the film on the field via lawn chairs and blankets)."
The two said the event is open to everyone and “the more, the merrier.” It’s a good way to social distance and a fun night out, according to the two.
“There’s no cost to this so if we get a good response and even if a handful of people can enjoy it, I think it would be worth doing again,” Clausen said, noting the club is a subcommittee of the Leigh Legacy Fund.
Urban agreed.
“We don’t really have anything going on,” Urban said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
