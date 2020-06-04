Leigh readies for drive-in movie night

“We had to think outside the box, that’s for sure,” Urban said.

In past years, the kids voted on what movies to watch in school, but since school was disrupted this year, the board members chose “The Goonies.” The 1985 film tells the story of a group of young misfits called “The Goonies,” who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure. It is Rated PG and approximately one hour and 54 minutes.

Some members of the club asked their kids what they thought and although they considered the new Disney movie “Onward,” organizers didn’t want to worry about internet and streaming. However, if they do another event, “Onward” might be their choice.

“We were going to try doing a newer movie but this one really spoke to us,” Urban said.

For Urban and Clausen, this is mostly new. They’ve both been to a drive-in theater before, but Clausen said it’s been some time. They talked to churches about using a transmitter and how it works and said they “had to ask a lot of questions” about issues like moving a projector higher so vehicles can see.