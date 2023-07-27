No one is quite sure where the name "Lemon Days" came from, but they do know what the concept is all about: supporting small businesses. This year's event, July 27-29 is no exception and even has a slight twist to it.

To celebrate the end of summer, the beginning of fall and the shifting of product that goes with the seasonal transition, 13th Street Again businesses will have various sales going on over the July 27-29 span. Urban Farm Boutique, for instance, is doing a scaling sale that starts off at a higher discount rate and descends as July 27 wears on. Stuthman started the event years ago.

"I saw the need to bring collaborative minds together to promote different events for 13th Street so I sent invitations to everyone to come to my store over six years ago," Stuthman said.

Valencia Boutique/Salon and Spa's owners were put in charge of promoting the event this year. Amy Williams, one of the owners, said they've mostly been working through social media and large signs. Helping all these businesses involved to get their names in the public eye, Williams said, is the biggest part of Lemon Days, though the boutique will have a sale of its own.

"I think it's important all of us rally around each other and support each other's businesses, bring people to our downtown. We've really grown our downtown businesses," Williams said.

Regina McDuffey at Regina's Kitchen is also participating and, while she runs a cafe instead of a boutique or antique store, she's still getting in the spirit of Lemon Days with lemonade and lemon pies. Profits from lemonade and pie sales, she said, will go toward the Columbus Area Children's Museum. Slices of pie and cups of lemonade will be $2 a piece.

"I can still get the name out, remind people there's a little restaurant tucked into Pioneer Plaza and as a small business owner, I want to help the children's museum," McDuffey said. "I talked to Katy McNeil and said what if, for Lemon Days we do a lemonade stand, all the lemonade sales profits go to the children's museum, and I can 'share a piece of the pie.'"

Stuthman noted that of Urban Farm, Valencia, Cork and Barrel, the Friedhof Building, Tooley's, Barbara Jean's, Regina's Kitchen, Lavender Thyme, BeYOUtiful Boutique, Fabulous Forever and Artzy Haven, each business will have different hours and arrangements during the sidewalk sales, so it's important to check the relevant social media and ads to see what each is doing.

Some will be doing actual outdoor sidewalk sales, some will not, Stuthman added, as it is projected to be hot outside over the July 27-29 time frame, but whatever they're all doing, they're doing it to help support their small business and their district.

"I think it's good for us to come together as like-minded business people who want to promote each other," Stuthman said. "It's a win-win if we can help each other out and keep people shopping here in Columbus."