Lemon Days set next week

Locals and visitors to Columbus will have the chance to check out significant deals at select downtown businesses during the third annual Lemon Days being held next weekend.

Previously known as sidewalk sales, 13th Street Again – a group of local business owners along 13th Street – will once again be holding this summer clearance sale. It will take place July 28, 29 and 30.

A total of 10 businesses will be taking part in it this year – Urban Farm Boutique, Valencia Boutique, Regina’s Kitchen, Cork & Barrel, Tooley’s, Barbara Jean’s, Lavender Thyme, BeYOUtiful Boutique, Fabulous Forever and Artzy Haven.

“Usually we would have it directly following the Downtown Run Around,” noted 13th Street Again member Michaela Kuta, of Barbara Jean’s. “Well, now that that's during Columbus Days, we just kind of switched gears and it's working out well for all of us, I think.”

Valencia Boutique co-owner Paula O’Connell, who helped plan this year’s Lemon Days, said there are many great stores in downtown Columbus that people may not know are there.

“A lot of your department stores seem to be having a hard time recovering from COVID,” O’Connell said. “A lot of them have closed down. I think it's a great time to bring business (and) awareness to the small boutiques, the local owners that are trying to make a go of it.”

And, she added, the sales will be a good way to bring awareness to the downtown.

“Getting people down here that normally don't come and who doesn't love a good deal?” she said.

Hopefully there will be quite a bit of traffic seen those three days, she added. This will be a good time for visitors to stock up on warmer month clothing.

“We are already having fall and winter merchandise show up,” O’Connell said. “So we need to move some of the some spring and summer stuff out. I know the other nine participating businesses are in the same boat. So we're going to be offering some great deals for people to get some good deals and hopefully provide a win-win for everybody.”

Regina McDuffee, of Regina’s Kitchen, said she’s participating in the sales to support her fellow business owners. She noted she will be offering lemonade drinks, lemon cookies, lemon bars and other treats to go along with Lemon Days.

McDuffee also mentioned the variety of businesses available downtown, noting Lavender Thyme which offers unique items like communion and baptism dresses and all kinds of tea.

“There are so many people who are investing in this downtown in our businesses to help to reignite the energy downtown and it's super to support each other,” she added.

There used to be a hub in Columbus, McDuffee said, and there’s a lot of excitement going on in the downtown to try to bring that back.

“We're trying to make a living here. We love people where they're at,” McDuffee said. “We want them to shop here. We want them to be here. We want them to feel welcome here. We want it to be comfortable for them.”