Lemon Days summer sales begins today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With COVID-19 negatively impacting small business owners, a special event will be held starting today in downtown Columbus to help stimulate the local economy.

The group 13th Street Again will be holding Lemon Days Summer Clearance Sales from July 16-18.

“The 13th Street Again group has been meeting pretty regularly since the beginning of the year,” said Michaela Kuta, manager at Barbara Jean’s and member of the group. “We’re a group of business owners that try to come up with events or ways to get people to come down and keep the dollars in Columbus.”

Nine businesses will be participating in the event which will be held inside.

“When we had to shut down, we didn’t really know what our summer events were going to look like but we all knew we were going to need some sort of summer clearance event. This was the time to have something like the sidewalk sales but… spreading it out over three days,” Kuta said. “Just allowing everybody to do their own thing in their own stores and making those decisions on their own at their own comfort level.”

Mary Nyffeler, owner of Treasures and also part of 13th Street Again, added that hosting the event over multiple times may help in reducing crowd size.