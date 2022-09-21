Lending a hand: First Interstate Bank's Volunteer Day

In May, First Interstate Bank merged with Great Western Bank, and with it came corporate traditions, such as Volunteer Day.

Volunteer Day is a day where employees are encouraged to help at a local nonprofit. In the case of the Columbus FIB branch, its very first one took place Sept. 14. FIB Retail Manager Kathy McHawley said the company uses this as a community outreach activity.

"They really to embrace the community and try to be involved in that and focus on nonprofits who work to help alleviate homelessness, hunger, etc.," McCawley said.

While it was FIB Columbus' first year of doing the event, it was the company's fifth year. McCawley said seven volunteers went to the Columbus Rescue Mission to help them make progress on their new building at 1112 15th St.

"It was obviously new this year so it was getting out into the community and seeing what the needs are. We thought this would be a good place to start," McCawley said.

In this case, volunteers helped paint some of the rooms at the mission's new facility, something Administrative Assistant Karen Phillips said was needed.

"This is helping us to be able to move along faster in the facility we’re trying to get into. We definitely need more hands on the job when we’re trying to paint," Phillips said.

In 2022, First Interstate Bank reported over 1,800 employees spent upwards of 6,423 hours on Volunteer Day this year. In addition, $86,000 of mini-grants were awarded, for supplies or costs related to the volunteer work.

"We were given grant funds from the bank, we had to fill out documentation as to what they’re doing for us, but they supplied funds for materials," Phillips said. "They were able to buy paint, primer and tools and that’s what they did for us, they painted four rooms for us."

Phillips added that the volunteers were joined by two on-site volunteers at the shelter who have been with the renovation project since it started.

"They worked alongside our volunteers, Jim Hackney and Bob Peterson. They’ve been overseeing things since we acquired the building," Phillips said.

The work is much appreciated, Phillips added, as it moves them further toward finishing the new space, toward which many volunteer and community service hours have been invested.

"We currently have two men consistently there. We do get some community service, a couple people will come in with those kind of skills, building materials, painting," Phillips said. "Anybody who comes to us needing community service hours, that’s where we direct them as long as they’re fit for the task at hand."