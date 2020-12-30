LENDING A HAND: Luchsinger compiles bedtime care package for kids

Lynsay Luchsinger wanted to give kids in need some help, inspired by bedtime at her house.

For Luchsinger, bedtime means a chance to lay down, decompress from the craziness and for her family to talk about their days and laugh together.

“It breaks my heart knowing that some of these kids out there don’t have that,” she said. “They’re not always in control of their situation.”

Luchsinger reached out to Center for Survivors to do bedtime care packages for kids in shelter.

“That was kind of our idea of donating bedtime care packages, and in that package would be a blanket, a stuffed animal, a pair of pajamas, and then a book and a coloring book, depending on the age group,” Luchsinger said.

The books are found in Luchsinger’s house at bedtime, and the coloring books are more to give these kids something to do to get their mind off things while they are in shelter.

“Especially for these kids, they can’t help the situations that they're in … if you think about those kids, they can't just up and leave on their own,” she said. “They don’t know what else is out there. That’s all they know.”