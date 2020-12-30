LENDING A HAND: Luchsinger compiles bedtime care package for kids

Lynsay Luchsinger wanted to give kids in need some help, inspired by bedtime at her house.
For Luchsinger, bedtime means a chance to lay down, decompress from the craziness and for her family to talk about their days and laugh together.
“It breaks my heart knowing that some of these kids out there don’t have that,” she said. “They’re not always in control of their situation.”
Luchsinger reached out to Center for Survivors to do bedtime care packages for kids in shelter.
“That was kind of our idea of donating bedtime care packages, and in that package would be a blanket, a stuffed animal, a pair of pajamas, and then a book and a coloring book, depending on the age group,” Luchsinger said.
The books are found in Luchsinger’s house at bedtime, and the coloring books are more to give these kids something to do to get their mind off things while they are in shelter.
“Especially for these kids, they can’t help the situations that they're in … if you think about those kids, they can't just up and leave on their own,” she said. “They don’t know what else is out there. That’s all they know.”
Adults know those things are not OK and there’s more of life to experience, she said.
“When some of these kids are helpless like that, it takes people in the community that understand to help get them out of that situation,” Luchsinger said. “For the parents of these kids, it takes a lot of courage for somebody to leave their situation. It’s scary, and they need the support knowing that they’re doing the right thing and making the right moves… For them and their children.”
Kelly Garcia, child advocate at Center for Survivors, said Luchsinger reached out wanting do a nighttime packet.
“I explained that we have sheltering services and a lot of kids don’t get to sleep home for the night,” Garcia said. “They wanted to base it on the kids not being home for the night and having something for them to do and for them to feel comfortable and safe.”
Sheltering services help families in crisis get to safe place, Garcia said.
“It’s important for kids to just feel safe and comfortable, you know, when you go away from home just to have a comfy pair of pajamas and a good book to read or a game,” she said. “That just makes you feel more loved and comfortable.”
Luchsinger did the project through the company she founded, Franchise Capital Solutions, which deals with business loans. People were able to drop off donations at her and a family member's house.
“I’m a big believer in giving back to the community,” she said.
It was her first year doing it, and she put together a flyer asking for donations and sent it out to friends and family and different companies around Columbus.
They were able to make 61 complete bags from the donations campaign. Her business committed to matching the total amount of bags.
“We are donating a total of 122 complete bags,” Luchsinger said. “My kids have been helping me put all this together … it’s important for them to understand these things too. And that was another thing that we were really about was to get the kids involved, and have them grow up, giving back to the community.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.