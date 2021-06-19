Let’s start walking!

If you’ve been in the downtown Columbus area recently, you’ve probably noticed a few new signs. The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) has been working with an organization called America Walks® on a couple walking routes, and they’re ready to go!
America Walks is a national organization that promotes walking and walkability through federal government affairs in a variety of ways. It works to increase the visibility of walking and advocate for more walkable places all over the country so walkers can feel safe wherever they are.
The PCLC, in conjunction with Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), received a grant from America Walks to promote some walking paths in the heart of Columbus. The PCLC promotes health and wellness in the community and broader Platte County area, and has worked to plot out two walking routes in Columbus. We want to connect people to places, making goods and services accessible through safe walking routes. The City of Columbus has helped us place signs on those routes in the heart of Columbus.
On May 27, we hosted a ribbon cutting at Frankfort Square with representatives from a variety of organizations, including the City of Columbus and CCH. That evening, we also invited people to participate in a special Walk with A Doc event. Dr. Luke Lemke led a group on a walk along the South Route, which starts across the street from Henry’s on11th. The South Route connects people in the surrounding neighborhoods to the various businesses along 11th Street and includes signs and direction markers.
The North Route begins at the corner of 18th Street and 32nd Avenue, right across from the Family Resource Center and a building that provides housing to many in the community. Walkers head south along 32nd Avenue to 14th Street, where they then head east along 14th Street to connect with many services, including the Platte County Courthouse, City of Columbus offices, churches and a large number of businesses. The North Route also will connect walkers to the new Columbus Public Library and Children’s Museum when that building is complete. The route turns south at 22nd Avenue, then back west along 13th Street, connecting people to several businesses.
Walkers can use both routes to get active, enjoy the fresh air and be connected to a variety of goods and services offered in our community. Let’s get out and walk, Columbus!
As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the PCLC is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more.
To learn more about the PCLC or how people can become involved, contact Gene Vis, PCLC coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.