Let’s start walking!

If you’ve been in the downtown Columbus area recently, you’ve probably noticed a few new signs. The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) has been working with an organization called America Walks® on a couple walking routes, and they’re ready to go!

America Walks is a national organization that promotes walking and walkability through federal government affairs in a variety of ways. It works to increase the visibility of walking and advocate for more walkable places all over the country so walkers can feel safe wherever they are.

The PCLC, in conjunction with Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), received a grant from America Walks to promote some walking paths in the heart of Columbus. The PCLC promotes health and wellness in the community and broader Platte County area, and has worked to plot out two walking routes in Columbus. We want to connect people to places, making goods and services accessible through safe walking routes. The City of Columbus has helped us place signs on those routes in the heart of Columbus.