Let’s talk triglycerides

Understanding triglycerides is important for your health.

After all, having high triglycerides is a common problem for many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a quarter of U.S. adults have elevated triglyceride levels.

Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. It comes from the food we eat but our body also makes them. A high triglyceride level is associated with an increased risk for heart disease and stroke. The recommended triglyceride level is less than 150mg/dl. Any level above 200mg/dl is considered high. A blood test can measure the amount of triglycerides in your blood.

If you are looking at lowering your triglycerides, know that your lifestyle choices will make a big impact. Examining your diet can help. Excess calories and body weight can increase your triglycerides, so try to keep your weight in the recommended range. Even a small amount of weight loss (5-10 pounds) will lower your triglyceride levels.