Let the states lead

If we had to deal with a one-size-fits-all answer, I have no doubt that Nebraska would have been less successful in slowing the spread of the virus. Because states were managing the pandemic response, we were able to go out on our own, as Nebraska, and secure the resources we needed. Launching Test Nebraska in April allowed us to more than double our testing capacity in the state. At the time we started Test Nebraska, the federal government did not have the resources we needed to expand testing. The reagents needed for the tests were all passing through the CDC, which was limiting their availability. As a state, we successfully secured our own contracts and resources to do tests.

We also used federal assistance to buy PPE. A small state like Nebraska would have been at a disadvantage if we had been at the mercy of the federal government to provide PPE to us. Working with great companies like Werner Enterprises in Nebraska, we were able to secure PPE on our own. We actually have had more success purchasing what we needed than states like California. Throughout our response, we’ve leveraged our nimbleness to compete and succeed.