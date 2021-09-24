Let them know

Then, I look around me

And I see my life as it could be.

I have my music, friends and family;

I don’t want to die.

Years later when I was in my 20s, my dad became ill, and my mom and I spent many hours driving between home and the hospital. We talked about my senior year, and she shared how hard it was to leave me alone. It was one of the most difficult decisions she made as a mother. She knew I felt abandoned and, because of her own situation, believed all she could do was pray.

She recalled one night when she sensed my sadness, and she prayed angels would guide me to make good decisions. I believe it was an angel who spoke to me that night and saved my life.

Suicide is a fiend that plays upon our insecurities and tells us we are worthless, inconsequential and invisible. Like a broken record, it scratches away at one’s self-confidence and purpose, and its lyrics are hard to get out of the head. To change the station, the record needs to be tossed and the tape recorder put away.