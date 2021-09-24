Let them know

Would anyone cry?
That was a question I asked myself when I was 17 years old — the night I almost took my own life. I lived by myself, as my dad’s job had transferred him to a town six hours away, and Mom’s health required his assistance. One might assume a senior in high school with a house to herself would be surrounded by friends, parties and freedom, but I was lonely and trapped in insecurity.
I remember sitting at the console piano in our house and staring at a cassette tape recorder and a 200-count bottle of aspirin. My plan was to compose and tape record a song that would be played at my funeral, and then swallow the bottle whole. The school would report my absence, and my parents would find me peacefully asleep in my bed.
I envisioned the high school would be closed for the day, and those who did and didn’t know me would fill the school’s gymnasium. The gym itself would be dark except for a spotlight shining on my casket, revealing a wreath of flowers on one side of me and a standing microphone on the other.
My friends would step forward and tell stories of how funny, smart and talented I was. My teachers would shake their heads in disbelief, and the popular kids would feel guilty for never having known me. My father would tell those in attendance how I wrote songs and how proud he was of me. Then, over the loudspeakers, my farewell song would play:
Haven’t you wondered
What it would be like to die?
Would anyone cry?
I’ve often wondered
If I could kill myself, would I dare?
Would anyone care about me?
It was a sad song, but it had a nice melody. I added a second verse and tape recorded it over and over again. I wanted it to sound perfect, but I bawled every time I sang it.
As I rewound the tape to record again, I heard a voice in my ear. “It doesn’t sound as good on tape as when you sing it.”
It was true. The tape recorder couldn’t reproduce the anguish or resonance of my voice. My music teacher, who often listened to my songs before school, would be disappointed she couldn’t hear me sing this one.
The voice whispered again, “Jeanne, YOU have to be the one to sing it.”
Whoever was talking to me was right. I wanted to sing it myself, and I had other songs in the making — one for graduation, another for my parents’ anniversary, one for my new nephew. I had dreams of becoming a songwriter, actor or playwright. As much as I felt lonely, misunderstood, disappointed and sad, I wasn’t ready to give up on those goals. So, I wrote the chorus.
Then, I look around me
And I see my life as it could be.
I have my music, friends and family;
I don’t want to die.
Years later when I was in my 20s, my dad became ill, and my mom and I spent many hours driving between home and the hospital. We talked about my senior year, and she shared how hard it was to leave me alone. It was one of the most difficult decisions she made as a mother. She knew I felt abandoned and, because of her own situation, believed all she could do was pray.
She recalled one night when she sensed my sadness, and she prayed angels would guide me to make good decisions. I believe it was an angel who spoke to me that night and saved my life.
Suicide is a fiend that plays upon our insecurities and tells us we are worthless, inconsequential and invisible. Like a broken record, it scratches away at one’s self-confidence and purpose, and its lyrics are hard to get out of the head. To change the station, the record needs to be tossed and the tape recorder put away.
If you sense someone in your life is sad, lonely, and insecure, reach out and let them know you care. Pray for them. Listen to their words. Tell them you believe in them. Recognize their talents. Encourage them to pursue their dreams. Let them know you would cry if they weren’t in your life.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. It takes courage to ask for help, but help is available and you can feel better.
For immediate support locally, call Crisis Response at 402-564-3264. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), with interpreters for non-English speakers. The lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in crisis and was founded in part by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Additionally, CCH’s Columbus Psychiatry Clinic offers comprehensive mental health services for people of all ages and can be reached at 402-562-4765.
As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how people can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.