Let's bounce: Q Sisters Bounce gets into action

Bounce houses are a favorite among kids and adults for parties. Kids get to jump around, parents can watch, and they're relatively easy to set up and break down.

For Q Sisters Bounce, it's not just about the bounce houses, though. It's about bringing joy to kids and to the community, according to operator Eddie Quinonez. That was important to his brother, Marcos Quinonez, who helped with the business until his untimely passing in January.

"We were the manpower behind everything, driving trucks, talking to customers and keeping kids safe. He was really passionate about kids," Quinonez said.

Quinonez said he named the business after his two daughters, the Quinonez sisters. They try to keep their costs low, so that anyone can afford a bounce house, with a day of use starting at $100.

"You have a lot of single mothers and fathers and they’d love to bring this to their home for their kids, but prices can kind of stop that," Quinonez said.

Quinonez and his mother tie their business close to their faith, doing events for local churches without asking for payment.

"Really our mission is spreading the good news of Jesus, we've seen the multiplication of being obedient to God, it’s just been enormous," Quinonez said.

Quinonez said that there's a personal element to the business as well. Being a former child himself, he wanted to bring joy to kids in the community.

"When I was a kid, I always wished the older kids would play with me and at some point, I told myself I would be that older kid," Quinonez said.

Quinonez and his mother previously operated a food truck in Columbus, but even before that, Quinonez said his mother had instilled an entrepreneurial spirit in him.

"Me and my mom would sell food. We would just post it on Facebook, people would pick up at our home or we would deliver to plants," Quinonez said. "I'm always inspired seeing where we started."

From their food service to a brief stint making bread, to running a food truck, Quinonez and his mother finally purchased three inflatable bounce house and started the business in 2019. It took a couple years for them to hit their stride due to COVID-19.

"We really took time to make our website and do all the marketing stuff before making it public, but COVID-19 made it hard to function in 2020," Quinonez said.

At a June 7 commodore call at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Quinonez's three children helped cut the ribbon on the business as it joined the chamber.

They brought a bounce house to the chamber as an example of their facilities, and an "In loving memory" print of Marcos.

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said this business joining the chamber is just another way that Columbus is growing.

"It's great to see, as industries develop, we see a lot more chamber members come out looking for ways to market their business and that's what Q Sisters is doing," Brunswick said.

Brunswick added that the chamber hopes to bring Q Sisters Bounce to Columbus Days.

"We look forward to having them maybe be a part of Columbus Days. We always have inflatables but now we can do business with a chamber member," Brunswick said.

Aside from that value and being the first bounce house business to join the chamber, Brunswick said the family's values stuck out to the chamber.

"With their willingness and want to give back to the community, we want more businesses like that," Brunswick said.

Quinonez said his dream is to have a permanent business that can provide family fun all year round.

"We have many dreams and visions. God is on the move and we believe the best is yet to come," Quinonez said.

