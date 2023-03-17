With all the activities kids can participate in over spring and summer, parents can feel like they are driving all over the place. While that may be the case, signing up for those activities can be done all at once, at 1C—The Sanctuary on March 18.

The Columbus Area Youth Sports and Activities Sign-Up Day, slated from 9-11 a.m. on March 18 in 1C’s gym at 2200 28th Ave., is an effort by Columbus Parks and Recreation to help centralize things for parents.

“What it is is a day that is 100% designed for parents to be able to come to one spot and sign kids up for everything involving spring and summer activities, pretty much, that Columbus has to offer,” Betsy Eckhardt, manager of Parks and Recreation, said.

Eckhardt went on to say that activities available for sign up will include softball, baseball, dance, gymnastics, Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Central Community College’s Camp Invention, high school activities, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and more.

“It’s a way for it to all be on one day because kids are involved in so much and parents are busy, now they can get it all done at once,” Eckhardt said. “They can have a face-to-face conversation the people who will run the programs and organizations.”

Eckhardt went on to say that it’s a good chance for kids and parents to get a feel for other organizations they might want to join without the commitment of a dedicated sign-up event.

“If I’m not quite sure Girl Scouts is for me, I can talk to the Girl Scout leader and see everything they do to give back to the community,” she said. “If you’re not sure about softball or baseball, you get to have those face-to-face conversations with those specific people, hear the way they’re protecting your kids, those types of questions.”

Stacy Steffen, president of the Columbus Youth Baseball Association, said the sign-up event acts as a “one-stop shop” for parents with kids interested in multiple activities, especially when the groups may have multiple days and places available for sign up.

“They can sign their kids up for soccer, baseball, T-ball, whatever there is, parents don’t have to remember five different dates. Everyone’s busy already and it helps eliminate a few more activities on their schedule, they can spend more time with their families,” Steffen said.

Summer activities like sports, Steffen said, are important for kids because they give them something to do outside of school and an opportunity to socialize.

“They get to see people they normally don’t get to deal with outside of school and they get to have a different activity with friends or even make new ones outside of school,” Steffen said. “It’s nice for the kids to be able to experience something new.”

Steffen himself got involved because of his son joining the baseball team almost 13 years ago. While his son hasn’t played in 10 years, he said, he stuck with the team as coach and later president of the league because he loves it.

“(I stay because of) the smiles, seeing the kids having fun. The Columbus Youth Baseball league is a recreational league, we are competitive but we’re not that intense,” Steffen said. “We want to win but the main thing is for the kids to have fun.”