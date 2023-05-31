Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

From the roads of Oz to the forests of Middle-Earth, books are a way for readers to go places they never have before. That element of exploration and discovery lends itself to Columbus Public Library's summer reading theme this year: Summer Safari.

Registration for all summer reading programs opens on June 1, either in-person at the library or on Beanstack, the tracking platform the library has used in the past. The program itself begins on June 8 and will run until July 28. Access Services Technician Kelli De Roos said the program will track by amount of time spent reading instead of books read for adults this year.

"It’s three and a half hours a week of reading and if they read more, at the end of the summer, we’ve got a variety of prizes sponsored by Friends of Columbus Public Library," De Roos said. "Previously we did number of books read, we switched to minutes because some people read different books or at a different pace."

Young Adult Services Technician Jessica Wilkinson said the teen program will also have chances to win some exciting prizes like a mini fridge or a popcorn machine. She has also planned some unique activities for participants this year for those going into seventh through 12th grades, such as life-size CLUE, a visit to S.T.A.R. Escape Rooms and the Pawnee Plunge and more.

"We have Crafternoon where I will provide various crafts and the kids make what they want. One of our first programs is 'Let's Taco Bout True Crime.' We'll talk about a true crime case that’s not proven yet and discuss if the party is innocent or guilty," Wilkinson said.

Young adult activities will kick off June 8 with the "Let's Taco Bout True Crime" event at 1 p.m. Following events will take place on Thursdays each week at the same time until July 28, when the summer reading program concludes. They and other regularly-scheduled teen programming will be held in room 127 (the Columbus City Council Chamber) while the library makes its transition to the new library building.

Wilkinson said when she plans the programming for young adults and teens, she likes to give them a fair amount of freedom to do things their way.

"When it comes to reading, I let them read whatever they want. During the school year it’s more structured. Mine, I just want them to have fun, gain that love of reading back," Wilkinson said. "In terms of programming, I want to provide a space for them to meet with other teens."

For children in sixth grade and below, Brad "Mr. H" Hruska has the usual summer fun activities planned, such as Storytime and StoryArt, as well as some exciting thematic adventures in Frankfort Square from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. For example, Hruska said, the Omaha Children's Museum will be visiting with some fun activities and Gretna's Wildlife Encounters will bring some animal friends for children to meet in addition to the reading incentives.

Incentives for the children's reading program will be distributed on a shorter basis than the adult or young adult, likely a weekly basis, Hruska said. The program itself is a vital part of keeping children on track with their reading skills outside of school, he explained.

"It’s important because if students don’t continue reading through the summer months, they can lose some of the finer reading skills acquired through the school year," Hruska said. "It’s also a time to come to the library, enjoy themselves and have a good time."