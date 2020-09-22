Let's make Nebraska even better

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve shared in past columns what we’ve learned from Nebraska high school students as a result of the survey conducted by Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) partnering with UNO. Knowledge may be power, but it’s not terribly useful if not turned into activity. So today is a call to action for you, and all of Greater Nebraska, based on what we’ve learned.

By way of review, Nebraska high school students told us they value safety, great schools, and presence of family in their future hometowns, they tend to like smaller towns, and they have little hesitation about staying in their hometowns. Further, they value places where they are engaged and can make a difference.

While we can provide everything on that list, let’s not get overconfident because there are other places that can as well – and many of these students aren’t sure they can find the career they want in a small town in Nebraska.

So, what should we collectively DO with what these students have shared? I would propose there are a couple action items that stand out.