Let's rock: Gem, Jewerly and Artifact Show on the horizon

Jesse Lykins’ fascination with rocks can be traced back to a young age but around four years ago a South Dakota trip sparked his interest in geodes and thunder eggs.
Shortly after, Lykins traveled to Oregon to dig up thunder eggs. The trip ultimately led him to open his business, Outlaw Natural Wonders rock shop, not long after. The business hosts a collection of rocks and minerals which, of course, include thunder eggs and geodes.
The store initially opened only on the weekends until April 2020 when Lykins started operating the business full-time. He now runs Outlaw Natural Wonders from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from his home, 2258 18th Ave. in Columbus.
Lykins will be one of many sellers and presenters at the upcoming Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society’s 42nd annual Gem, Jewelry and Artifact Show. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
The admission price for adults is $2 and 50 cents for children 16 and under. Meanwhile, kids under 5 are allowed in for free.
“I’m not only there to sell but to teach, like how some of these were formed and where they come from and where you can go to get them yourself,” said Lykins, who’s attended the last three shows. “So if someone walks away knowing how a geode forms, that’s a win.”
According to the Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society, displays will include Indian artifacts, fossils, buffalo skulls, rocks and gems. Additionally, working demonstrations will consist of arrowhead making, fossil preparation, jewelry making and metal detecting.
The Gem, Jewelry and Artifact Show will have a silent auction, pioneer history, children’s activities, a lunch stand and a raffle.
Lykins will have four items that will be raffled off, including a 21-inch Utah white selenite, 8-inch Bahia amethyst point, Black Rock Desert thunder egg that is from the said desert in Nevada and a black tourmaline on rose quartz from South Dakota.
Lykins said when he opened Outlaw Natural Wonders, he wanted to create a unique option in Columbus. He also said he sought to have the business provide a various price range for customers, which ranges from around $1 to over $100.
“I just wanted (the store) to have something for anyone,” he said.
For more information, search Outlaw Natural Wonders on Facebook.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.