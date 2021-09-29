Let's rock: Gem, Jewerly and Artifact Show on the horizon

Jesse Lykins’ fascination with rocks can be traced back to a young age but around four years ago a South Dakota trip sparked his interest in geodes and thunder eggs.

Shortly after, Lykins traveled to Oregon to dig up thunder eggs. The trip ultimately led him to open his business, Outlaw Natural Wonders rock shop, not long after. The business hosts a collection of rocks and minerals which, of course, include thunder eggs and geodes.

The store initially opened only on the weekends until April 2020 when Lykins started operating the business full-time. He now runs Outlaw Natural Wonders from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from his home, 2258 18th Ave. in Columbus.

Lykins will be one of many sellers and presenters at the upcoming Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society’s 42nd annual Gem, Jewelry and Artifact Show. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.

The admission price for adults is $2 and 50 cents for children 16 and under. Meanwhile, kids under 5 are allowed in for free.

