Let's strengthen our communities together

It’s one of those moments that pop back up on your personal timeline that seem a lifetime ago. I absolutely can’t believe it, but only two years ago I had just returned from a gathering in Washington D.C. hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Weave project.

Weave’s founders intended the project to battle the social division apparent in our nation’s political and social scene at the time. Well, to say that mission has been challenged since then is truly a massive understatement. Nobody at that time could’ve imagined the tears in our social fabric caused by a truly tumultuous 24 months.

The Nebraska contingent was invited to the Weave event after New York Times columnist David Brooks visited Nebraska to examine how the Nebraska Community Foundation network was weaving people together throughout the state. He was impressed enough by his visit to include us in the content for the D.C. event.