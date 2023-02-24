In the 1970s, William "Bill" Steele was in his early 20s and working under an architectural firm in the Columbus area. Now, after 53 years and semi-retirement, he will return Feb. 25-26 to talk about one of his murals.

"There was a firm called Associated Architects and Engineers I was working for them doing illustrations for potential buildings, stuff like that, some drafting and designing," Steele said.

When the group was contracted to work on the Evans House, Steele wasn't working with them on that particular project but he and the group came to the conclusion he should do a mural, as he had some experience with murals.

"They decided to put the Bunny Club on the bottom floor and a steakhouse on the first floor. That was going to be a dining room. Someone suggested a mural of some kind, I don't remember if they did or I did but I did it on my own time," Steele said.

The mural was painted with several figures and objects from the building and community's history. The building's location along 15th Street was significant when it was constructed in 1912, as what is now downtown Columbus was a hotbed of activity and commerce at the time.

Evans House Owner Scott Mueller said the building has had a long and interesting history that he's had fun learning about. From Dr. Carroll Dandola and Lorena R. Evans' home in 1912 to the Bunny Club from 1964-1972.

"It's been home to a lot of businesses, any business you can think of: professional and retail, spas, dance studio, attorney, insurance offices, architectural firm, apartments," Mueller said. "It's got a varied history and it's fun to bump into people who have been here and lived here and had offices here. They've all had great stories."

In honor of some local features, Steele painted a train and Glur's Tavern, but added some more house-specific features, such as the North Brothers, Frank and Luther, who were related to Mrs. (North) Evans. The North Brothers, Columbus natives, partnered with Pawnee scouts to fight the Cheyenne and Sioux for the government. Frank would later go into ranching with Buffalo Bill Cody.

"I put the brothers on there, a couple Pawnee scouts, put a large buffalo head, Iron Bull, who is a Lakota chief, and some sodbuster photos, sodbuster families, and some little bits and pieces," Steele said.

Steele has his work on display in several states from before and after the Evans House, including California and Nevada. He was also a political cartoonist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for several years. He partially retired sometime back, he said, but does still draw and paint occasionally. One piece he particularly remembers is another mural he did for a factory.

"I did a big landscape, probably about 20 feet high by 50 feet, the first and only landscape I've ever done on canvas so the biggest canvas I've ever done," Steele said. "It was inside a distribution center and there weren't any windows so the owners thought they'd like to have something for workers to look at to feel a little bit better."

Now based out of Reno, Nevada, Steele said he lived in Columbus for a couple years while he was working for the group and working on the mural. After 53 years away, he's excited to come back and talk about the painting.

"What I did was while I was working on it I moved into the carriage house, lived in the upstairs carriage house while I was doing it," Steele said. "I really don't remember how long it took, to be truthful, probably two or three weeks, but I'm just guessing."

On Feb. 25 and 26, Steele will be at the Evans House, 2204 14th St. from 2-4 p.m. to talk about the mural and his career as an artist.