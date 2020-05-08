Let's talk about recycling

Happy May everyone!
As Columbus is getting back on its feet and close to what we used to consider “normal,” I thought it would be a good time to talk about recycling right.
The recent pandemic put the brakes on our recycling project temporarily. We will eventually hire a recycling coordinator to start the drop-off recycling program. In the meantime, there are still local recycling options that could use your help.
Columbus is home to many Green Fiber bins. These bins come from an insulation company out of Norfolk that reuses the fibers collected. This is a great example of why recycling right is important. When other materials end up in the bins such as plastics or debris, it contaminates the entire batch of product. So if you want to continue to have these containers in our community please recycle only; phone books, newspapers, office paper, paperback books, paper bags, cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, pop and beer boxes, cardboard, and magazines. One question we receive a lot is “what about pizza boxes?” Well, the answer is 'No.' They are usually greasy and can have minimal leftovers. Depending on how good your pizza was there may be a lone straggling pepperoni or melted cheese on the box. Please just toss these.
By taking a few seconds to recycle right, you can help conserve limited natural resources, reduce pollution, and contribute to clean water. Recycling provides the opportunity to create new products from what we already have and are looking to dispose of such as Green Fiber is doing by turning our fiber products into insulation
As much as we may want everything to be recyclable, currently, many of our day to day items cannot be recycled through our local recycling programs. Another important piece of information to share is about is “wishful recycling.” This is when you really, really want to recycle items that do not belong and end up contaminating the load anyway. Really, it’s just as bad as throwing trash in the container. Most recycling systems are automated with minimal labor involved so there is no one person there sorting the materials to make sure it’s in tip-top shape.
Please take the time to read materials located at the various recycling sites in our community so you can help Recycle Right and also not be a “wishful recycler."
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.
