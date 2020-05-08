Let's talk about recycling

Columbus is home to many Green Fiber bins. These bins come from an insulation company out of Norfolk that reuses the fibers collected. This is a great example of why recycling right is important. When other materials end up in the bins such as plastics or debris, it contaminates the entire batch of product. So if you want to continue to have these containers in our community please recycle only; phone books, newspapers, office paper, paperback books, paper bags, cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, pop and beer boxes, cardboard, and magazines. One question we receive a lot is “what about pizza boxes?” Well, the answer is 'No.' They are usually greasy and can have minimal leftovers. Depending on how good your pizza was there may be a lone straggling pepperoni or melted cheese on the box. Please just toss these.