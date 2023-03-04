Jasmine Jackson and Daniel Cline walk into the courtroom, having spent hours preparing for their case, ready to argue their side.

As attorneys, their job is to defend their clients. But, as students at Scotus Central Catholic, their goal is to sharpen their skills on the mock trial team.

Organized by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, the mock trial program is, essentially, what it sounds like – a simulated trial in a real courtroom with real judges.

“Students become lawyers and witnesses, and they get to go through the trial process and use the proper terminology, the proper procedures, when to object, when not to object, what kind of questions to ask your witnesses,” said Joan Lahm, current Scotus mock trial adviser.

Lahm has been serving as the group’s adviser for the past couple of years since Kelly Koranda stepped down from the position due to having young children.

At the start of the season, a fake case is released by the foundation. This year’s case was a civil matter regarding the unlawful taking of property due to the owner’s diminished mental capacity, Lahm explained.

“Did this person deserve to get this property? Did the person who owned the property really give it away or were they mentally capable of giving it away?” Lahm said.

The students, 27 of which took part in mock trial at Scotus this year, learn all the ins of outs of the case and must be able to argue for either side – the plaintiff or the defendant.

The kids are split into teams of nine, with three teams taking part this year, though Scotus has typically had four teams. There are three attorneys and three witnesses for both sides, with the remaining three students usually helping to keep time.

Real-life lawyers volunteer their time to help coach the kids the “ropes” of the job, Lahm noted. At Scotus, the attorney-coaches include Jason Mielak, Breanna Flaherty, Tonia Soukup and Jackson Osborn.

“Our role is to work with the teacher-sponsor and the students to prepare them to be able to put on a trial and be able to understand how to form questions and objections and arguments,” said Mielak, who has been taking part in mock trial for 20-plus years.

According to Lahm, the majority of students in mock trial are also on the one act team as they are the kids who enjoy acting.

“I would say the witness role is really about acting, you're a character and you have to know your part and act that part,” Koranda said. “Whereas the attorney role is more about learning about the courtroom. Everyone on the team is going to get a sense of how a courtroom works … but attorneys really focus on that.”

There are two mock trial competitions statewide – the regional contest and state. Those who advance at state then compete nationally.

“Sometimes the judge assigns (on competition day), ‘you're going to be plaintiff’ and ‘you're going to be defense,’ and they just have to be ready to go with whatever they're drawn,” Koranda said. “They try to, at the regional competition, make sure that every team competes on both sides at some point so that they have that experience before they go to the state competition.”

Importantly, the kids have to be able to adapt to whatever comes their way.

Witnesses can give an answer the attorney wasn’t expecting and the attorney has to process that and respond immediately, Lahm noted.

“Unlike a play, mock trial is not completely scripted,” Mielak said. “There's the added anxiety of not knowing exactly what you're going to be asked, especially by the other team or how to respond. I think it helps build some level of self-confidence and kind of overcoming that anxiety that you can actually do it, talk in front of others on your feet.”

Koranda added the teens gain critical thinking skills, as well as learning how to dialogue.

“I think in our culture, you don't listen very well to the other person sometimes. It's like ‘Oh, I'm just going to come back with my next thing that I want to say,’” Koranda said. “You can't do that. You have to be able to say, ‘Oh, this is what the witness said and so I'm going to respond with this.’”

Jackson and Cline, who are both seniors at Scotus, noted they had an interest in the judicial system prior to joining mock trial.

They have, of course, gotten more comfortable with speaking in front of people.

“Public speaking is the biggest thing, because you've got to go and stand up in front of a whole courtroom full of people,” Cline added.

Jackson, who wants to pursue a career in journalism, noted mock trial has also helped her refine her writing skills.

“I think it’s prepared me (for) writing questions, and interviewing people and also gaining public speaking skills to stand up and say what you're defending,” Jackson added.

Mielak served as the attorney-coach for the team Jackson and Cline were on. Having the attorney-coach was helpful when thinking of questions for witnesses, Jackson said.

“He would help us narrow (them) down and be concise,” she added. “I'm really wordy in my questions, but when you do cross-examination, you have to be concise and straight to the point otherwise the opposing side's witness can take over and really ruin your case.”

As Lahm noted, a team can win their case “in court” but not the contest itself – maybe they presented their side well but fell short when it came to the competition's judges.

The team Mielak coached went up against York and Seward in the regional final this year but did not advance to state.

“According to the lawyer-judges, they said it was within just a couple points … we did a good job,” Lahm said.

As for Mielak, he said he enjoys interacting with the students.

“As an attorney it's always kind of surprising to me how much they seem to enjoy it and are competitive about it,” Mielak said. “Especially when you work with the same group, maybe from their freshman year ‘til their senior year, they have much growth in their ability.”

Koranda noted the Scotus mock trial team lost some steam during the COVID-19 pandemic as competitions were held virtually, which isn’t the same as an in-person contest in a real courtroom.

Looking forward, the Shamrocks hope to regain its momentum with the help of Alaina Wallick, who will take over as mock trial adviser next year. Wallick, now an English literature teacher at the school, was part of the Scotus mock trial team that placed second at state in 2017.

“She knows what she's doing and I think she'll have a great time,” Lahm said. “She's pretty passionate about it. She'll be a good addition.”