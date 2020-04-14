Library bond, contested races to be on November ballot

“There’ll be some clear divisions,” she added.

Board members also discussed establishing more than one entrance into the facility with Hausmann noting that one resident had suggested a door facing the square. Parking would be located on the east side of the building so an entrance on that side would be needed as well.

Preliminary plans are being drawn up and the library’s steering committee will review those plans once completed.

Connell said a marketing team will be formulating plans to get the word out on social media about the library’s plan.

Although future budgeting is difficult to gauge due to the impact of COVID-19, Connell said are proceeding as normal and will still be planning on a bond issue being placed on the November ballot. The amount of funds to be issued in the potential bond have yet to be decided.

“We’re getting final numbers over the next month, month-and-a-half,” Connell added.

