Library bond, contested races to be on November ballot

Having received public input over the past year, the Columbus Public Library Board is ready to see if residents will vote in favor of constructing a new facility that may also be home to City Hall, a children's museum and an art gallery.
Officials are hoping to present the idea on the November ballot. City Hall and the children's museum are funded and operated separately from the library.
According to Library Director Karen Connell, voters had rejected the previous $8.5 million bond issue in 2017; that proposal had been for the new library to be constructed where the new Columbus Police Department stands at 2330 14th St.
In 2016, voters approved extending an existing half-cent sales tax which would fund new facilities for the fire and police departments and library. Monies collected from the sales tax are funding a $16 million bond issue for new fire and police department facilities and are slated to fund a new library building.
“The library took a back seat to wait on the police and fire department projects,” Connell noted.
Since the initial bond was voted down, Columbus Public Library has been conducting surveys to allow the public to give input on potential plans for a new facility.
“We’re asking the public for their input, so hopefully they’ll like it and pass it,” Connell said.
These surveys gauged what the public would like to see in terms of features, the size and scope of those features and the size and location of the facility.
Results indicated that the public is in favor of a children’s museum, large community room and an arts gallery.
The latest poll showed that voters would be in favor of the new facility being located on 14th Street between 26th and 25th avenues – where the current library and soon-to-be former fire station are situated.
Along with the previously mentioned features, the facility would also house City Hall and Council chambers.
“It’s a long-term savings (to taxpayers) to put City Hall inside this building instead of building separate,” Connell noted during the library board’s regular meeting Thursday night.
Initial plans indicate that City Hall would potential be located on a third floor, though city officials noted to Connell that they would prefer water/utility offices to be on the first floor with the possibility of a drive-through window.
The library, children’s museum and art gallery are, as of now, to be functioning as a partnership with City Hall operating on its own.
During Thursday’s meeting, Board President Robert Hausmann asked if there would be a clear separation of the library and City Hall. Connell noted that the last design showed separate entrances for the two entities.
“There’ll be some clear divisions,” she added.
Board members also discussed establishing more than one entrance into the facility with Hausmann noting that one resident had suggested a door facing the square. Parking would be located on the east side of the building so an entrance on that side would be needed as well.
Preliminary plans are being drawn up and the library’s steering committee will review those plans once completed.
Connell said a marketing team will be formulating plans to get the word out on social media about the library’s plan.
Although future budgeting is difficult to gauge due to the impact of COVID-19, Connell said are proceeding as normal and will still be planning on a bond issue being placed on the November ballot. The amount of funds to be issued in the potential bond have yet to be decided.
“We’re getting final numbers over the next month, month-and-a-half,” Connell added.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
