Library holding author event at First United Methodist

When one is looking for new books and especially new authors, they will often visit the library and with good reason. According to Columbus Public Library Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes, that's what libraries are for.

"That's what a library does is get their name out there, help them out," Keyes said.

To fulfill that purpose, Columbus Public Library will host 19 Midwestern authors, mostly from Nebraska, at an author fair at United Methodist Church on June 4.

This is the most authors they have ever had for this event, Keyes said. The event will feature a keynote speaker and allow all the authors 10 minutes to read an excerpt from their books, should they so choose.

"I kind of focus on one author each year, so it's different," Keyes said.

To find the participating authors, Keyes has a roster of past attendees who she contacts and asks to invite their author friends.

The keynote speaker, Tasha Hackett of Stromberg, wrote "Bluebird on the Prairie," a Western romance with touches of comedy and an underlying theme of hope from grief.

"Well, the idea is she finds her hope again, speaking about how I found hope after grief and idea that everyone has experienced grief in some way, some level," Hackett said.

Hackett said she and her husband had originally planned, years ago, to write a zombie apocalypse Western romance, but shortly after she started writing, she realized she wasn't able to write about zombies because she thought they were gross and she didn't know much about them, so she changed direction.

"As I started, my idea was then 'how can I encourage women, give them hope, show them hope?' I realized I couldn’t write this story," Hackett said.

Hackett's main character, a young widow, lives with her brother and tends to his toddler, giving her some purpose following the death of her husband. A mysterious stranger rolls into town on his way to California and shows her what hope is.

"Everyone has experienced grief, so how do you find happiness without just building up all these walls?" Hackett said. "I think we naturally try to do that, 'I’m not gonna try to be happy again because it will hurt when it's taken away.'"

Hackett said she's not her main character but that she understands her and her emotions, having gone through loss and grief herself.

"She's a widow, I have not lost a husband. I did miscarry a baby, so that's my connection with something that I really love was taken away and dealing with that," Hackett said.

Hackett is currently developing her next book, still waiting on some editing. After her experience writing the first book, she has worked out a system that involves waking up at 4 a.m. to write.

"I’m a mom with four kids so this was like having a second job, rationalizing that in my mind," Hackett said. "Why am I doing this, I don't have to do this, nobody's paying me to do this."

The other authors range in genre from devotional to motivational to mystery thriller, religious fiction, historical fiction, children's books and everything in between. Samantha Kooyman from Feed Your Sweet Tooth will also have treats available at the fair.

"She'll be there with her treats to help with the reading. It'll be a lot of fun," Keyes said.

