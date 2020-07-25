Library offers live, online tutoring for patrons from tutor.com

Something that is at the front of our minds right now is the upcoming school year. Whether the students in your life are heading back to the classroom or back to the kitchen table to study, Columbus Public Library offers a robust resource for learners of all ages that is available wherever and whenever you have internet access.
Tutor.com connects students at their time of need to one of over 3,000 expert tutors, all of whom have been fully vetted by and passed an extensive background check. Having nearly instant access to one-to-one homework help and tutoring helps students lower their anxiety and stress while raising their confidence about school work and their grades. In fact, over 95% of students surveyed after Tutor.com sessions say that having the service available has helped them complete their homework and raise their grades.
“I think this is very helpful. It’s helping me get good grades and it helps me have a study partner when I don't have one.” 5th Grade Math Student
Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help and test preparation to K-12th grade students, plus early college students and adult learners. Any library patron can connect with a highly qualified, expert tutor in a safe and secure online classroom. Tutors are available in over 60 subjects and test prep areas from 3:00pm to 10:00pm every day. Tutor.com also includes a writing lab, ACT/SAT test preparation from The Princeton Review, Advanced Placement course videos and much more. Many resources, including the writing lab, are available 24/7.
To access the service please visit our Digital Library via http://cplconnect.us or go directly to http://tutor.com/columbuspl.
Tutor.com offers online, on-demand academic help for K-College students and adult learners with the following services:
• Academic Tutoring: Students of all ages can get help with homework, test preparation, skills and concepts they are learning in class as well as Advanced Placement® test preparation and college entrance exams. Subjects include math, science, writing, English, Spanish, social studies, ACT®/SAT®, and Microsoft® Office.
• WriteTutor™ Reviews: Students writing essays, book reports, short stories and college/scholarship application essays have two ways of getting their work reviewed – either by using TutorATL’s live, on-demand tutoring in an interactive, online classroom, or through the 24/7 Drop-Off Review service.
• ACT and SAT Preparation from The Princeton Review: Students preparing for college entrance exams can take practice ACT and SAT tests, receive a full score report that includes suggested areas of focus, view video lessons on tested concepts and use The Princeton Review’s practice drills to help reach their target scores.
• Graduate School Entrance Exam Practice: Adults preparing to apply to graduate or professional degree programs can use The Princeton Review’s practice tests for GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT® to focus their study time on areas in most need of improvement.
• Practice Quizzes: Students preparing for an end-of-chapter test, a final exam or standardized test can use Tutor.com’s Practice Quizzes to assess their knowledge in over 100 areas of math, science and social studies. Practice quizzes for the ASVAB are also available.
• Video Lessons: Students can access video lessons for Advanced Placement® courses as well as math and English. Lessons are available 24/7 to help students review or learn new concepts.
If you have questions about Tutor.com or any of the services the library offers, please call 402-564-7116 option 2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.