Library offers live, online tutoring for patrons from tutor.com

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Something that is at the front of our minds right now is the upcoming school year. Whether the students in your life are heading back to the classroom or back to the kitchen table to study, Columbus Public Library offers a robust resource for learners of all ages that is available wherever and whenever you have internet access.

Tutor.com connects students at their time of need to one of over 3,000 expert tutors, all of whom have been fully vetted by and passed an extensive background check. Having nearly instant access to one-to-one homework help and tutoring helps students lower their anxiety and stress while raising their confidence about school work and their grades. In fact, over 95% of students surveyed after Tutor.com sessions say that having the service available has helped them complete their homework and raise their grades.

“I think this is very helpful. It’s helping me get good grades and it helps me have a study partner when I don't have one.” 5th Grade Math Student