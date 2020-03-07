Library seeking community input

The “North” (48th Ave & 35th St) and “South” (8th St & 12th Ave) sites would both allow for the construction of a new, single story building with plenty of space for connected parking. The survey images suggest one possible configuration, but these sites offer flexibility to maximize building and parking efficiencies.

One of the three location options is downtown, where the current library is located along 14th Street. This location includes the existing fire station and vacated community center building, which are slated for demolition as part of the new fire station project. This location offered flexibility in configuration, and three viable "Downtown" options are included in the survey.

The three downtown site options would promote the revitalization of Downtown Columbus, result in a two-story library, and include additional connected parking with the closure of 25th Avenue.

Option “Downtown A” involves renovating the existing library and building an addition to the west side of the facility. The inefficiencies and divided layout of the building would remain, resulting in the potential for additional long-term costs. “Downtown B” occupies a similar site footprint, but involves the demolition of the existing library. New construction allows for open and connected spaces in a two-story facility designed to maximize efficiencies.