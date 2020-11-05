Library services, Bookmobile to end of those outside of Columbus and Humphrey

Supporters of the Platte County Bookmobile and library services contract said unclear ballot language may be the reason an initiative to preserve the services failed.
The ballot item put the future of the Bookmobile and the contract in the hands of Platte County's rural residents – namely those not living in Columbus or Humphrey. The outcome is clear, with unofficial Platte County results posted Tuesday morning showing 1,520 'yes' votes and 3,077 'no' votes.
The library services contract made memberships to the Columbus Public Library free for all Platte County residents. Without the contract, an annual library membership will now cost $40 for individuals who do not live, work or attend school within Columbus city limits.
Earlier this year, many rural Platte County teachers told the Telegram their students would be seriously impacted by the end of the Bookmobile.
With the ballot item having failed, the Bookmobile and library services contract could end as soon as February.
"Given this outcome, the current contract stipulates that Bookmobile and walk-in service at CPL will end 90 days from Nov. 3," Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell said.
Earlier this year, the County committed $155,000 throughout the fiscal year to fund the Bookmobile and contract. The county would continue that contract for the rest of this fiscal year, which ends in June 2021, but would need to take official action to do so.
Pat Anderson represents rural county residents on the library board.
"I don't think the majority of voters knew what they were doing," Anderson said.
Anderson has been touring the county campaigning in favor of the ballot item. She said everyone she spoke to had positive things to say about the Bookmobile, leading her to believe the ballot language doomed the initiative.
Connell shared that opinion.
"It doesn't explain what they're asking. Basically you have a tax levy in place for library service already. Do you approve it going up x-amount? That should have been the question," Connell said.
Connell said the library volunteered to help draft the question but was not included when the county came up with or approved the ballot language.
"I didn't even know that it had happened until it had already happened," Connell said.
She said she holds out hope that rural county voters may realize the ballot question was poorly-worded and will call for some kind of continuation to services.
Several members of the Platte County Board of Supervisors objected to the ballot language when it was proposed and approved, including District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski.
Since the late 1960s, the library services contract has made memberships to the Columbus Public Library free for all Platte County residents.
"The City of Columbus has provided library service to rural residents through a contract with the Platte County Supervisors for over 50 years," Connell said. "Voters decided on Tuesday that they do not wish to retain borrowing privileges at the Columbus Public Library and the Bookmobile."
However, Connell said people who live, work or attend school within Columbus city limits are still eligible for a free library membership. She also said the library is open to exploring options for future services with interested groups.
Otherwise, Humphrey residents are included in those that will no longer be eligible for free library memberships to the Columbus Public Library.
In other news, a ballot item passed in Humphrey to increase sales taxes to pay for a swimming pool construction project estimated at $3.1 million.
Humphrey's existing public pool is 56 years old and is in "dire" condition, according to Humphrey Mayor Lonnie Weidner.
Weidner said the city is still in the planning process, but that it hopes to rebuild the swimming pool facility.
"We did a pool study and we know the needs and the approximate cost of what we'd like to do. The sales tax issue is simply a means of collecting revenue to try to fund it," Weidner said. "We have a lot of fundraising and financing conditions that have to be met."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
