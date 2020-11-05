Library services, Bookmobile to end of those outside of Columbus and Humphrey

Earlier this year, the County committed $155,000 throughout the fiscal year to fund the Bookmobile and contract. The county would continue that contract for the rest of this fiscal year, which ends in June 2021, but would need to take official action to do so.

Pat Anderson represents rural county residents on the library board.

"I don't think the majority of voters knew what they were doing," Anderson said.

Anderson has been touring the county campaigning in favor of the ballot item. She said everyone she spoke to had positive things to say about the Bookmobile, leading her to believe the ballot language doomed the initiative.

Connell shared that opinion.

"It doesn't explain what they're asking. Basically you have a tax levy in place for library service already. Do you approve it going up x-amount? That should have been the question," Connell said.

